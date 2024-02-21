Florida Legislation Proposes Safeguards for Confederate Monuments

Historic City News has been following a move that has ignited a fierce debate in Florida’s Senate, focusing specifically on Confederate memorials. The proposed legislation seeks to prevent the removal of historic state monuments as occurred in St Augustine in August 2020. The local cenotaph, currently on loan at the Trout Creek Fish Camp in northwest St Johns County, is the second-oldest memorial of its type in Florida.

Under Senate Bill 1122, local government bodies would face potential lawsuits for the removal of such monuments, leading to a contentious clash of opinions among lawmakers and the public. The legislation is intended to grant standing for any individual or group who feels aggrieved by the removal of a monument, on the condition that they utilized the monument for “remembrance.”

“The bill aims to protect Confederate monuments by imposing penalties on local officials who authorize the removal of historic monuments after a specified date,” explained Senator Jonathan Martin who has been making strides in spearheading the Bill. Had this Bill been law at the time, it is likely that efforts to enjoin ex-city manager John Regan, then appointed mayor Tracy Upchurch, ex-commissioner Leanna Freeman, and current mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline, would have prevented removing the memorial that called the Plaza de la Constitución home since 1879.

These proposed penalties include potential removal from office by the Governor, civil penalties, and obligatory restitution for monument restoration:

Critics argue that the bill is part of a broader cultural war and regard it as an endeavor to preserve symbols linked to white supremacy and the Confederacy. During a Senate Community Affairs Committee meeting, opponents voiced concerns that the bill disproportionately shields Confederate monuments and diminishes the authority of local governments.

Conversely, supporters of the bill assert that its purpose is to safeguard history. The debate took a charged turn when a self-proclaimed white supremacist openly backed the bill, claiming it was about “supporting White culture” and “white supremacy.” This endorsement has further fueled the controversy surrounding the legislation.

The future of the bill hangs in the balance, as Senate President Kathleen Passidomo expressed apprehension regarding its content and the adverse perceptions it has garnered among the caucus. This proposed legislation underscores the ongoing debate surrounding how history is commemorated and the determination of which aspects of history deserve public recognition.

The bill’s progress has been further complicated by the explicit endorsement it received from white supremacist groups, sparking a reevaluation of its implications and potential impact. As the bill advances through the legislative process, it is expected to continue stirring discussion and dissent not only among Floridians but also others as it reverberates beyond state lines.

Historic City News is a publication of the Ladies Memorial Association of St Augustine Inc, a Florida non-profit organization designated by the Internal Revenue Service as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. The mission is to provide charitable support in protecting and preserving memorials dedicated to American soldiers. We strive to show dignity and respect to those who have fallen and their families. Additionally, we advocate for patriots with the character, conviction, and courage to hold public figures accountable to the public.

