Whether you spell it Menorcan or Minorcan, Historic City News readers are invited to participate in the Menorcan Heritage Celebration at Llambias House on Sunday, March 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as part of Menorcan History Month activities announced this week.

Among the activities, The Menorcan Cultural Society and The Minorcan Experience will present Dr. Ann Browning Masters, Menorcan poet Laureate. She will have copies of her book “ Floridanos, Menorcans, Cattle Whip-Crackers: Poetry of St. Augustine ” available for inspection.

Flagler College professor Dr. Darien Andreu will share information about the Minorcan Studies Project.

Also scheduled are Angela Ortagus Saxon and Lea Craig who will display historical information and the books “ Tour of St. Augustine: A Minorcan Perspective ” and “ Maria’s Secret Ingredient ”. Both books will be available for sale.

