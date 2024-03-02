Corvera Pipe Band will participate in St Patrick’s Parade

On Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, the Pipe Band of Corvera, from the Asturias region of Spain, will perform as part of the yearlong observance of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the relationship between St Augustine, Florida and Aviles, Spain.

Performances on Friday, March 8, will be held in the gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitución, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m., followed by performances near the seawall at the St Augustine Municipal Marina, in front of the Nao Trinidad, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and concluding by 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, March 9, the Corvera Pipe Band will participate in the St Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival’s St Patrick Parade, which starts at 10:00 a.m., in downtown St Augustine.

In 1924, the City of St Augustine sent representatives as part of an official American delegation to visit the Kingdom of Spain following the signing of the Treaty of Paris, and the end of the Spanish-American War. This visit started our Sister City relationship with Aviles, Spain.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related