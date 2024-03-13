Happy Birthday Historic City News

March 18, 2024 commemorates the 24th anniversary of the founding of Historic City News and the registration of the HistoricCity.com domain.

This will be an exciting time for us as we prepare for the publication of each issue in our Silver Anniversary edition next year. The finishing touches on the 25-year look and feel can be followed on our website and social media venues. We appreciate your patience and input as we complete a bottom-to-top evaluation of not only our appearance, but also our approach to gathering and reporting local news.

“The past year’s operation, under the umbrella of our charitable 501(c)(3) organization, provided me with a master class in alternative methods to deliver the services most wanted by our community,” said Michael Gold, founder and Executive Secretary of the nonprofit. “With input from our new executive board and advice from seasoned members of our editorial board, I believe that we will be prepared for next year’s celebration.”

Citizen journalists including feature writers, photojournalists, and other contributors, remain empowered to reach a local audience of over 37,000 daily readers and thousands more on our social media websites as well as our news domain, historiccity.com.

Since the launch of the Historic City newsletter in 2000, when it was no more than a weekly e-mail unsupported by a public-facing website, we have focused on people of interest in public service and prominent people in our community who have an impact our daily lives.

On May 14, 2008, the privately-held company incorporated as Historic City Companies Inc., stating it is the mission of Historic City News to hold public figures accountable to the public.

“We still advocate for open meetings, open records, and transparency in our government. We are the first to report on fraud, waste, and abuse whenever it is discovered,” said Gold who freely expresses his conservative, non-sugar-coated point-of-view.

Over the past 24 years, Historic City News has developed into an interactive platform that is read by some of the area’s most influential citizens. Many local political candidates recognize this audience as the most organized and engaged base of politically active, educated, and well-informed super-voters in St Johns County.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related