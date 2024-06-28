Election 2024: Replacing Paul Renner in House District 19

Historic City News readers in District 19 will elect a replacement for outgoing Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner. Two new candidates, Sam Greco of unincorporated St Johns County, and Matthew Nellans who lives in Ormond Beach on the Flagler County side of the border with Volusia County, have joined the race.

Greco, 31, is a Navy reservist who recently completed a five-year stint as a judge advocate general, prosecuting military cases. He lives in unincorporated southern St Johns County with his wife Elanda. He intends to focus on campaigning until the primary, after which he will seek civilian work, perhaps as an assistant state attorney.

Matthew Kent Nellans, 46, is a former lawyer who is still licensed by the Florida Bar but says he stopped practicing in 2016. He runs what he calls a “small financial company” and has businesses registered as MKN Management, Inc., and Mises Ventures LLC. He is married. The Indiana native and longtime Floridian is a graduate of the University of Florida School of Law.

Greco and Nellans will compete with retired physician James St George and former legislative aide Darryl Boyer in the Republican primary. Adam Morley, a businessperson and boat captain, has filed as a Democrat for the seat, which comprises all of Flagler County and part of St Johns.

“I think of things in the context of whether it keeps Florida free or whether it delivers for St Johns and Flagler counties,” Greco said in a televised interview. “If I get a piece of legislation that doesn’t seem to do one of those two things, I’m going to come to it with a little bit of skepticism.”

Nellans believes the biggest issue facing Americans is immigration, and state legislators should challenge the federal government, even though courts have long ruled immigration powers rest with the feds.

“Normal people that like the country, those who say America First, don’t seem to have any sway in the state Legislature,” he said. “And I think that’s kind of sad, considering our governor is probably the most America First governor in the country. Probably the best governor in my lifetime.”