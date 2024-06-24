City practices selective preservation

At this evening’s meeting of the St Augustine City Commission, a report will be provided from Buddy Schauland, City Building Official, in response to numerous inquiries and concerns related to the recent demolition of the 136-year-old historic residence located at 11 Bridge Street. Historic City News has been following sources who have tracked many public complaints raised about the ostensibly “emergency” needs to allow the destruction of such a venerable and prominent house.

Lee Geanuleas, who facilitates a local Facebook group of city residents, recently obtained and organized a collection of internal and external e-mail communications and other public records documenting the available information related to the demolition of the property.

“Based on a public record request, we now have a little insight into what went on inside City Hall in the 65 days between April 4, 2024 , when building official Richard “Buddy” Schauland Jr informed Historic Preservation Officer Julie Courtney that he intended to send Pat Dobosz and her lawyer “approval for an emergency demolition permit” and June 8, 2024 , when the building was demolished,” Geanuleas said.

The following timeline leading up to April 4th is provided:

65-days Inside City Hall

Tonight’s Agenda Item

MEMORANDUM

TO: David Birchim, AICP

City Manager

June 13, 2024

Information Regarding the Issuance of Emergency Demolition

Permits – General Public Presentations, Items of Great Public

Importance, and Other Items Requiring Public Hearings – General

Public Presentation

I have been asked to outline the procedures and approvals for emergency demolition permits for structures that would normally have to appear before the Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).

Approvals for an emergency demolition permit are rare, over the 8-1/2 years that I have been the Building Official, I have only approved five (5) emergency demolition permits. Each one was a unique and individual circumstance. The approvals range from the closing down of Aviles Street during the Fourth of July in 2018 to fire damage at 23 Bay View Drive after air tanks exploded. Four out of the five had a report from a licensed structural engineer that accompanied the request, 23 Bay View Drive was the only one that did not.

There is no formal or advertised procedure for this process. By its nature “it is not a normal permitting procedure because it is considered an emergency. Yet, the steps that I take in the process are similar each time. After receiving a structural report from a state licensed structural engineer, I evaluate the report. The report must convince me that the structure is in imminent danger of collapse and that the· collapse has the possibility of endangering life or property. I will arrange for a site visit with the report to see for myself the condition of the building and verify the conditions described in the report related to the structure.

There have been instances where I have denied the issuance of an emergency demolition permit. In these cases, the structure may have been in danger of collapse, but the collapse would not endanger life or property. In those situations, I have advised the requester to secure the building to the best of their ability and to monitor the condition of the structure while they wait for their application to appear before HARB.

They are told to contact me if there are any changes to the structure so that I can reassess the situation and condition.

Under Florida statutes it is the responsibility of the building official to administrate, supervise, direct, enforce, or perform the permitting of the demolition of structures, among other things, within the boundaries of their governmental jurisdiction. The building official shall faithfully perform this responsibility without interference from any person.

In the case of 11 Bridge Street, the most recent example of an approval, a set of structural reports were submitted. The first report was completed in February of 2022 but was never submitted to the city. The second report was completed in March 2024 which included updated information.

Both reports were submitted to the city in April 2024. Sec attached documents. Based on the reports submitted and the conclusion that the “current state of the structure is at a high risk of collapse”, it was my determination to approve the emergency demolition permit.

At times there will be emergencies that require immediate action on the part of the building official. The building official must use their years of experience within the construction industry to make these decisions, no matter other opinion.

The city has adopted the International Property Maintenance Code to try to ensure that properties and structures are maintained in a safe condition. This code authorizes the building official to order an owner to demolish a structure if that structure is “dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary or otherwise unfit for human habitation or occupancy.”

The approval of an emergency demolition permit has been issued sparingly and after careful consideration. A permit of this nature is only approved if I believe that the collapse of the structure would endanger life or property.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions, please call me at (904) 209-4327 or email at rschauland@citystaug.com