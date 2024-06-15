Medical Examiner finds homicide-suicide in deaths of Andrea and Shawn Yarbrough

Chief Medical Examiner Dr Wendolyn Sneed reported to Historic City News that the cause of the death of Andrea Nicole Yarbrough was a gunshot wound. The manner of death was determined to be homicide. Her husband, St Johns County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Shawn Michael Yarbrough, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Dr Sneed.

A report from the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office stated that both victims were found dead inside their home in the gated Entrada community of St Augustine on Thursday, June 13th, at approximately 9:20 p.m. after the apparent murder-suicide occurred.

Andrea Nicole (Perez) Yarbrough, born January 2, 1990, in St Charles, Missouri, and Lt. Shawn Michael Yarbrough, born September 27, 1977, in Jacksonville, Florida, purchased the home on Jarama Circle on August 12, 2022. They were married on December 11, 2022, in St Augustine.

Andrea has worked at Graybar in Jacksonville as a financial manager since September 2019. Shawn was hired by St Johns County in the Fire Rescue Department on March 29, 2004. He was an Engineer before his promotion to Lieutenant.

The Sheriff’s Office is calling this a “tragic isolated incident”.

If you or someone you know needs help in a domestic violence situation, Hubbard House has a 24-Hour hotline and text line. The hotline number is (904) 354-3114 and the text line number is (904) 210-3698.