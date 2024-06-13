Strawmen show up as spoilers to disenfranchise half of St Johns County voters

Historic City News reporters are tracking individuals with nothing invested in doing more than influencing the outcome of local elections by “closing the Primary” – a political maneuver that allows only Republican voters to elect Republican candidates. A legal loophole allows a write-in candidate to file for election without party affiliation in partisan races.

These strawmen, who do not expect to be elected, “announce themselves as candidates” without obligation to collect thousands of petition signatures or to pay thousands of dollars in qualifying fees. Their names will not appear on the November General Election ballots, rather a blank line will appear. A voter must successfully write the candidate’s name on that line to vote for them.

“This trick is not new, I’ve seen it used in many elections since I became active in local politics,” Jamie Parham, vice chairman of the Republican Executive Committee said today in a call from the Supervisor of Elections office. “St Johns County Democrats, Independents, and voters registered with minor, or no party affiliation are barred from voting in the closed Republican Primary Election where the majority of these contests are decided.”

For example, as of Thursday afternoon, incumbent Clerk of Circuit Court Brandon Patty will face opposition from Denver Lynn Cook. They are the only two candidates to qualify. Although they are both registered Republicans, since no Democrat or third-party candidate collected the required petitions, nor paid the qualifying fee of $9,549.72 with party affiliation ($6,366.48 without), unless another legitimate candidate or spoiler gets in the race before noon tomorrow, all St Johns County registered voters will get to select the winner.

Patty got his slot on the ballot by collecting petitions signed by St Johns County voters and certified by the Supervisor of Elections office. Cook qualified to appear on the ballot by paying the qualifying fee. Because he is running as a Republican, that fee was $9,549.72. Since Cook has only raised $3,777.09 in contributions and personal loans, it is not clear the source of the large shortfall. That transaction should be included in Cook’s next financial report when available on the Supervisor of Elections website.

On the other hand, as of Thursday afternoon, incumbent Sheriff Rob Hardwick will face opposition from Jim Priester. Although they are both registered Republicans, a spoiler appeared qualifying as a “write-in” candidate this week, forcing the Supervisor to declare a closed Primary Election. In this case, a Republican Primary will be held in August. On that ballot, Republican voters will see both Hardwick and Priester’s name. Neither the write-in candidate, Terri Lynn Schurman, nor the “blank line” will appear. ONLY registered Republican voters can decide between the two Republican candidates.

Until the General Election is held in November, we play along with the charade and wait for the Primary Election winner, chosen solely by fellow Republican voters, to run against a blank line in November. In case our readers are interested, no county-wide public official in St Johns County has ever been elected to office during a General Election while running as a “write-in candidate”.

In addition to Schurman in the Sheriff race, Taylor Ohntrup has closed the County Commission District 1 race by qualifying as a write-in, and Fitch McGraw has closed the County Commission District 3 race by qualifying as a write-in. The County Commission District 5 race will be closed as well, but for a different reason. Incumbent Henry Dean will face John Higbee III and Ann Taylor in a three-way Republican closed Primary Election in August. The survivor will face Merrill Paul Roland who is running without party affiliation in the General Election in November. Roland paid a qualifying fee of $3,591.60 this week to appear on the ballot.

In one of the fastest-growing counties in the State of Florida, with 220,204 registered voters, is it right to exclude 47,154 Democrats and 52,174 independents, and voters registered with minor, or no party affiliation, from their right to vote? Visit Historic City News on Facebook and let us know how you feel about this blatant manipulation of local elections to achieve a partisan advantage.