Suicidal man rams patrol car before being shot to death

On Friday evening, June 7, 2024, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported to Historic City News that they received a call from a concerned family member about a local man who left his residence with a firearm after making verbal threats to commit suicide. According to the source, the man had been drinking.

Deputies located a matching vehicle on Old Moultrie Road at South US-1 Highway near the Racetrac gas station. They attempted to check on the welfare of the man behind the wheel and found the driver uncooperative and armed with a firearm.

“He began to ram one of the patrol vehicles,” according to a statement by the Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Department. “During the encounter, four deputies discharged their firearms, striking the driver an undisclosed number of times.”

Six or eight shots could be heard on a recording of the incident released by a witness. Lifesaving efforts were initiated immediately, but the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies or other citizens were injured, and the sheriff’s spokesman says there is no continuing threat to the community.

“This is an active investigation,” the Public Information Officer told reporters. “Out of respect for the family of the deceased, at this time, no further information will be released.”