Lynn Straughan endorsed for St Johns County School Board District 5

After careful consideration of each candidate’s qualifications for the office, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has endorsed Lynn Straughan for St Johns County School Board District 5. Her unwavering dedication to education and extensive experience in social services make her a formidable candidate for the School Board.

Straughan is the president of Kids Bridge, Inc., a St. Augustine non-profit organization providing a supervised family visitation center that offers on-site supervised visits, parent exchange services, and various programs and courses designed to support families in challenging situations. Lynn’s work at Kids Bridge highlights her compassionate nature and her desire to provide a safe and supportive environment for families facing separation.

With over 20 years as a resident of St. Johns County, Lynn is deeply committed to ensuring that our educational system remains among the very best in the state. Lynn has demonstrated her commitment to strengthening families and advocating for children in need.

Lynn’s leadership at Kids Bridge exemplifies her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in the community. Her dedication to advocacy and support for those in need showcases her genuine care and concern for the well-being of others. With her passion for education and her extensive social service experience, Lynn is well-equipped to bring about meaningful change and improvements to the St. Johns County School Board.

