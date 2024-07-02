St. Johns County Independence Day holiday office hours

The media relations office of St Johns County reported to Historic City News that all departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County administrative offices, library branches and bookmobile, the Supervisor of Elections’ Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office, the Tax Collector’s Office, and the Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller’s Office will be closed Thursday, July 4th, and Friday, July 5th, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Library services will resume normal hours on Saturday, July 6th and all remaining offices will resume standard business hours on Monday, July 8th.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will not be delayed. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will remain open during standard business hours. St. Johns County has also teamed up with Recycle Coach to help educate residents. By downloading the Recycle Coach app or using the website widget, residents can obtain their curbside collection schedule, sign up for alerts, and quickly learn how to properly dispose of different waste materials. Residents can take a picture of an item and Recycle Coach will identify if it is recyclable. Learn more by visiting www.sjcfl.us/solidwaste