Results in local elections – St Johns County FL

Posted on By Historic City News

Historic City News local reporters collected results from Tuesday’s General Election from the office of Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes. Although we believe this information will be useful to our readers, it may contain typographical errors, tabulating errors or other incomplete or inaccurate details. For updated information and to verify the accuracy and completeness of the information before taking any action on its contents, contact the source of the data.

Local: (904) 823-2238 | Toll Free: (888) 960-2959

4455 Avenue A, Suite 101

St. Augustine, Florida 32095

Office Hours

Mon – Fri (8:30 AM to 5:00 PM)

CANDIDATE OR ISSUEPARTYMAILEARLYELECTIONTOTALPERCENT
Ed Slavin1425530652105535546037.80
T.J. Mazzotta1229358185207679124562.20
Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 1
Gayle Gardner1932356870186769486966.34
Tom Reynolds638729749119914812733.66
Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 3
Gary Howell739238978132815965143.33
Gina LeBlanc1356834283129536080444.17
Martin B. Miller24311072740571721512.50
Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 5
Billy Triay7051567569284143.84
Jonathan DePreter7012076863364056.16
City of St. Augustine Commission Seat 1
Christian WhitehurstREP21148899923404014518095.36
WRITE-IN15764280120770634.64
County Commissioner District 1
Clay MurphyREP21974929833468314964097.13
WRITE-IN1122251579244292.87
County Commissioner District 3
Ann TaylorREP19154857253141813629779.25
Merrill Paul RolandNPA104711876764443568220.75
County Commissioner District 5
Bethany Hilbert2902851237131512749.26
Linda Thomson2670966032511558150.74
School Board Member District 5
AGAINST THE HALF-CENT TAX1069347193160037388939.74
FOR THE HALF-CENT TAX22880644252471911202460.26
School Board Half Cent Sales Tax
No930639133110265946531.80
Yes24370730903005812751868.20
School Board One Mill To Increase Teacher Pay
Rob HardwickREP23654970003621615687096.90
WRITE-IN12202804100150253.10
Sheriff
Doreen Duffy3210770329691388242.73
Nicholas G. Binder27871189339291860957.27
Port, Waterway and Beach Comm Group 2
Christopher K. Way28501017831601618848.39
Sandy Flowers33061000439571726751.61
Port, Waterway and Beach Comm Group 4
Art Hoenes7927010245116.44
Shawna Berden251709237119743.62
William H. Clarke170672254109639.94
Durbin Crossing CDD Seat 4
Donald J. Hansen5724537067241.00
Kevin Austin8846741296759.00
Heritage Landing CDD Seat 1
David Dyer Jr6328145479848.13
Michael C. Taylor8343034786051.87
Heritage Landing CDD Seat 5
Aaron J. Clausen7253113943478166.90
George Doran3531547465236533.10
Julington Creek Plantation CDD Seat 5
Brian Walsh12851228392350.97
Monique J. Perna17147024788849.03
Marshall Creek CDD Seat 4
David Ashworth13448826889050.20
Richard Luciano16646824988349.80
Marshall Creek CDD Seat 5
Jessica Brown8733734576958.57
Jim McNamee4019131354441.43
Meadow View at Twin Creeks CDD Seat 1
Al Myslicki---29059.67
Gary Ferrara---19640.33
Parkland Preserve CDD Seat 3
Clare Olson---27556.24
Cynthia Klein---21443.76
Parkland Preserve CDD Seat 4
Christopher Conway10037413961333.37
Gerald Walters683697250927.71
Heather Brofford8938817264935.33
Marc Fregoe---663.59
Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 1
Mindy Gellman154730212109660.32
Steven J. Pasiuk10942918372139.68
Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5
Stephen Handler14334517966767.31
Woody Stevens671748332432.69
Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 5
Daryl Boyko5928227661723.34
John Delcorpo Jr6050841998737.34
Ronnie Murphy176543320103939.31
Trout Creek CDD Seat 3
Anna M. Ryan13345331690234.68
David M. Delmaster6130725061823.76
Heather Loffredo83552446108141.56
Trout Creek CDD Seat 4
Bud Laudenslager154540403109743.62
Jim Breslin109733576141856.38
Trout Creek CDD Seat 5
Jennifer Martin15653519688765.70
Jeremy Vencil6528811046334.30
Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 2
Diana Jordan-Baldwin10428213351941.26
Michael Gernhard9948016073958.74
Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 4

Discover more from HISTORIC CITY NEWS

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Government

Discover more from HISTORIC CITY NEWS

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading