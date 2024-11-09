Historic City News local reporters collected results from Tuesday’s General Election from the office of Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes. Although we believe this information will be useful to our readers, it may contain typographical errors, tabulating errors or other incomplete or inaccurate details. For updated information and to verify the accuracy and completeness of the information before taking any action on its contents, contact the source of the data.
|CANDIDATE OR ISSUE
|PARTY
|EARLY
|ELECTION
|TOTAL
|PERCENT
|Ed Slavin
|14255
|30652
|10553
|55460
|37.80
|T.J. Mazzotta
|12293
|58185
|20767
|91245
|62.20
|Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 1
|Gayle Gardner
|19323
|56870
|18676
|94869
|66.34
|Tom Reynolds
|6387
|29749
|11991
|48127
|33.66
|Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 3
|Gary Howell
|7392
|38978
|13281
|59651
|43.33
|Gina LeBlanc
|13568
|34283
|12953
|60804
|44.17
|Martin B. Miller
|2431
|10727
|4057
|17215
|12.50
|Anastasia Mosquito Control District Seat 5
|Billy Triay
|705
|1567
|569
|2841
|43.84
|Jonathan DePreter
|701
|2076
|863
|3640
|56.16
|City of St. Augustine Commission Seat 1
|Christian Whitehurst
|REP
|21148
|89992
|34040
|145180
|95.36
|WRITE-IN
|1576
|4280
|1207
|7063
|4.64
|County Commissioner District 1
|Clay Murphy
|REP
|21974
|92983
|34683
|149640
|97.13
|WRITE-IN
|1122
|2515
|792
|4429
|2.87
|County Commissioner District 3
|Ann Taylor
|REP
|19154
|85725
|31418
|136297
|79.25
|Merrill Paul Roland
|NPA
|10471
|18767
|6444
|35682
|20.75
|County Commissioner District 5
|Bethany Hilbert
|2902
|8512
|3713
|15127
|49.26
|Linda Thomson
|2670
|9660
|3251
|15581
|50.74
|School Board Member District 5
|AGAINST THE HALF-CENT TAX
|10693
|47193
|16003
|73889
|39.74
|FOR THE HALF-CENT TAX
|22880
|64425
|24719
|112024
|60.26
|School Board Half Cent Sales Tax
|No
|9306
|39133
|11026
|59465
|31.80
|Yes
|24370
|73090
|30058
|127518
|68.20
|School Board One Mill To Increase Teacher Pay
|Rob Hardwick
|REP
|23654
|97000
|36216
|156870
|96.90
|WRITE-IN
|1220
|2804
|1001
|5025
|3.10
|Sheriff
|Doreen Duffy
|3210
|7703
|2969
|13882
|42.73
|Nicholas G. Binder
|2787
|11893
|3929
|18609
|57.27
|Port, Waterway and Beach Comm Group 2
|Christopher K. Way
|2850
|10178
|3160
|16188
|48.39
|Sandy Flowers
|3306
|10004
|3957
|17267
|51.61
|Port, Waterway and Beach Comm Group 4
|Art Hoenes
|79
|270
|102
|451
|16.44
|Shawna Berden
|251
|709
|237
|1197
|43.62
|William H. Clarke
|170
|672
|254
|1096
|39.94
|Durbin Crossing CDD Seat 4
|Donald J. Hansen
|57
|245
|370
|672
|41.00
|Kevin Austin
|88
|467
|412
|967
|59.00
|Heritage Landing CDD Seat 1
|David Dyer Jr
|63
|281
|454
|798
|48.13
|Michael C. Taylor
|83
|430
|347
|860
|51.87
|Heritage Landing CDD Seat 5
|Aaron J. Clausen
|725
|3113
|943
|4781
|66.90
|George Doran
|353
|1547
|465
|2365
|33.10
|Julington Creek Plantation CDD Seat 5
|Brian Walsh
|128
|512
|283
|923
|50.97
|Monique J. Perna
|171
|470
|247
|888
|49.03
|Marshall Creek CDD Seat 4
|David Ashworth
|134
|488
|268
|890
|50.20
|Richard Luciano
|166
|468
|249
|883
|49.80
|Marshall Creek CDD Seat 5
|Jessica Brown
|87
|337
|345
|769
|58.57
|Jim McNamee
|40
|191
|313
|544
|41.43
|Meadow View at Twin Creeks CDD Seat 1
|Al Myslicki
|-
|-
|-
|290
|59.67
|Gary Ferrara
|-
|-
|-
|196
|40.33
|Parkland Preserve CDD Seat 3
|Clare Olson
|-
|-
|-
|275
|56.24
|Cynthia Klein
|-
|-
|-
|214
|43.76
|Parkland Preserve CDD Seat 4
|Christopher Conway
|100
|374
|139
|613
|33.37
|Gerald Walters
|68
|369
|72
|509
|27.71
|Heather Brofford
|89
|388
|172
|649
|35.33
|Marc Fregoe
|-
|-
|-
|66
|3.59
|Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 1
|Mindy Gellman
|154
|730
|212
|1096
|60.32
|Steven J. Pasiuk
|109
|429
|183
|721
|39.68
|Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5
|Stephen Handler
|143
|345
|179
|667
|67.31
|Woody Stevens
|67
|174
|83
|324
|32.69
|Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 5
|Daryl Boyko
|59
|282
|276
|617
|23.34
|John Delcorpo Jr
|60
|508
|419
|987
|37.34
|Ronnie Murphy
|176
|543
|320
|1039
|39.31
|Trout Creek CDD Seat 3
|Anna M. Ryan
|133
|453
|316
|902
|34.68
|David M. Delmaster
|61
|307
|250
|618
|23.76
|Heather Loffredo
|83
|552
|446
|1081
|41.56
|Trout Creek CDD Seat 4
|Bud Laudenslager
|154
|540
|403
|1097
|43.62
|Jim Breslin
|109
|733
|576
|1418
|56.38
|Trout Creek CDD Seat 5
|Jennifer Martin
|156
|535
|196
|887
|65.70
|Jeremy Vencil
|65
|288
|110
|463
|34.30
|Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 2
|Diana Jordan-Baldwin
|104
|282
|133
|519
|41.26
|Michael Gernhard
|99
|480
|160
|739
|58.74
|Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 4
