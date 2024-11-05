The important day has arrived for Historic City News readers. Unless you have taken advantage of one of the available options for early voting, you must cast your ballot in today’s General Election in person and you must do it at your assigned local precinct. All polling places are open today, Tuesday November 6, 2024, from 7:00am until 7:00pm.

Today, all registered St Johns County voters will cast a ballot regardless of their political party affiliation. In addition to voting for the next president, US Senator, and members of Congress, there are state legislative seats, county and municipal government seats and Florida constitutional amendments to be decided.

Precincts of St Johns County

For your convenience, Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes provides a convenient form to confirm your voter information. Some polling locations may have changed. To confirm your voting location, use this Voter Information Lookup on her website.

Local polling places and map links:

Precinct 101

Julington Creek Annex

725 Flora Branch Blvd

St. Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 101

Precinct 102

Julington Creek Plantation Rec Ctr

350 Plantation Club Parkway

St. Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 102

Precinct 103

Switzerland Community Church

2179 State Road 13 N

St. Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 103

Precinct 104

Bartram Trail Branch Library

60 Davis Pond Blvd

St. Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 104

Precinct 105

Creekside Christian Church

150 Lifespring Way

St. Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 105

Precinct 106

Switzerland Community Church

2179 State Road 13 N

St. Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 106

Precinct 107

Aberdeen Amenities Ctr

110 Flower of Scotland Ave

Saint Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 107

Precinct 108

Shearwater Amenities Ctr

100 Kayak Way

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 108

Precinct 109

RiverHouse at RiverTown

140 Landing Street

St. Johns, FL, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 109

Precinct 201

Creekside Christian Student Ctr

92 Lifespring Way

Saint Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 201

Precinct 202

St. Johns Golf and Country Club

205 St Johns Golf Dr

St Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 202

Precinct 203

Shearwater Amenities Ctr

100 Kayak Way

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 203

Precinct 204

Silverleaf Amenities Ctr

218 Silver Forest Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 204

Precinct 205

St. Johns Convention Ctr

500 S Legacy TRL

St Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 205

Precinct 206

Trout Creek Community Ctr

6795 Collier Rd

St Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 206

Precinct 207

Trout Creek Community Ctr

6795 Collier Rd

St Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 207

Precinct 208

Heritage Landing Amenity Ctr

370 Heritage Landing PKWY

St Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 208

Precinct 209

Village Church

4229 Pacetti Road

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 209

Precinct 210

Agricultural Ctr

3125 Agricultural Center Dr

St Augustine, FL 32092

Summary of Precinct 210

Precinct 211

Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus

110 Circle Dr E

St Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 211

Precinct 212

Heritage Baptist Church

1480 Wildwood Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32086

Summary of Precinct 212

Precinct 213

W.E. Harris Community Ctr

400 E Harris St

Hastings, FL 32145

Summary of Precinct 213

Precinct 301

Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus

110 Circle Dr E

St Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 301

Precinct 302

Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr

1300 Duval St

St Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 302

Precinct 303

Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr

1300 Duval St

St Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 303

Precinct 304

Heritage Baptist Church

1480 Wildwood Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32086

Summary of Precinct 304

Precinct 305

Good News Church

1357 Wildwood Dr

St Augustine, FL 32086

Summary of Precinct 305

Precinct 306

Community Bible Church

3150 US 1 S

St Augustine, FL 32086

Summary of Precinct 306

Precinct 307

Community Bible Church

3150 US 1 S

St Augustine, FL 32086

Summary of Precinct 307

Precinct 308

Anastasia Baptist Church

1650 A1A S

St Augustine, FL 32080

Summary of Precinct 308

Precinct 309

Riverview Club

790 Christina Dr

St Augustine, FL 32086

Summary of Precinct 309

Precinct 310

Southeast Branch Library

6670 US 1 S

St Augustine, FL 32086

Summary of Precinct 310

Precinct 311

St. Anastasia Catholic Church

5205 A1A S

St Augustine, FL 32080

Summary of Precinct 311

Precinct 401

Ponte Vedra Branch Library

101 Library Blvd

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Summary of Precinct 401

Precinct 402

Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

545 A1A N

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Summary of Precinct 402

Precinct 403

Ponte Vedra Church

76 S Roscoe Blvd

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Summary of Precinct 403

Precinct 404

Christ Episcopal Church

400 San Juan Dr

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Summary of Precinct 404

Precinct 405

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

1050 A1A N

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Summary of Precinct 405

Precinct 406

St. Francis in the Field

895 Palm Valley Rd

Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Summary of Precinct 406

Precinct 407

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

1050 A1A N

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Summary of Precinct 407

Precinct 408

Crosswater Hall at Nocatee

245 Nocatee Center Way

Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Summary of Precinct 408

Precinct 409

The Palencia Club

600 Palencia Club Dr

St Augustine, FL 32095

Summary of Precinct 409

Precinct 501

Creekside Christian Student Ctr

92 Lifespring Way

Saint Johns, FL 32259

Summary of Precinct 501

Precinct 502

The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake

850 Beacon Lake Parkway

St. Augustine, FL 32095

Summary of Precinct 502

Precinct 503

WGV-Good News Church

573 W Twincourt Trl

St. Augustine, FL 32095

Summary of Precinct 503

Precinct 504

San Sebastian Catholic Church

1112 State Road 16

St Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 504

Precinct 505

The Palencia Club

600 Palencia Club Dr

St Augustine, FL 32095

Summary of Precinct 505

Precinct 506

Fullerwood Training Ctr

10 Hildreth Dr

St Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 506

Precinct 507

North Shores Community Ctr

120 Meadow Ave

St. Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 507

Precinct 508

National Guard Armory

190 San Marco Ave

St. Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 508

Precinct 509

River House

179 Marine St

St. Augustine, FL 32084

Summary of Precinct 509

Precinct 510

Elks Lodge

1420 A1A S

St Augustine, FL 32080

Summary of Precinct 510

Precinct 511

St. Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A S

St Augustine, FL 32080

Summary of Precinct 511













