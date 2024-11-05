Election Day: Must vote at your precinct
The important day has arrived for Historic City News readers. Unless you have taken advantage of one of the available options for early voting, you must cast your ballot in today’s General Election in person and you must do it at your assigned local precinct. All polling places are open today, Tuesday November 6, 2024, from 7:00am until 7:00pm.
Today, all registered St Johns County voters will cast a ballot regardless of their political party affiliation. In addition to voting for the next president, US Senator, and members of Congress, there are state legislative seats, county and municipal government seats and Florida constitutional amendments to be decided.
Precincts of St Johns County
For your convenience, Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes provides a convenient form to confirm your voter information. Some polling locations may have changed. To confirm your voting location, use this Voter Information Lookup on her website.
Local polling places and map links:
Precinct 101
Julington Creek Annex
Precinct 102
Julington Creek Plantation Rec Ctr
Precinct 103
Switzerland Community Church
Precinct 104
Bartram Trail Branch Library
Precinct 105
Creekside Christian Church
Precinct 106
Switzerland Community Church
Precinct 107
Aberdeen Amenities Ctr
Precinct 108
Shearwater Amenities Ctr
Precinct 109
RiverHouse at RiverTown
Precinct 201
Creekside Christian Student Ctr
Precinct 202
St. Johns Golf and Country Club
Precinct 203
Shearwater Amenities Ctr
Precinct 204
Silverleaf Amenities Ctr
Precinct 205
St. Johns Convention Ctr
Precinct 206
Trout Creek Community Ctr
Precinct 207
Trout Creek Community Ctr
Precinct 208
Heritage Landing Amenity Ctr
Precinct 209
Village Church
Precinct 210
Agricultural Ctr
Precinct 211
Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus
Precinct 212
Heritage Baptist Church
Precinct 213
W.E. Harris Community Ctr
Precinct 301
Anastasia Baptist S.R. 16 Campus
Precinct 302
Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr
Precinct 303
Solomon Calhoun Community Ctr
Precinct 304
Heritage Baptist Church
Precinct 305
Good News Church
Precinct 306
Community Bible Church
Precinct 307
Community Bible Church
Precinct 308
Anastasia Baptist Church
Precinct 309
Riverview Club
Precinct 310
Southeast Branch Library
Precinct 311
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
Precinct 401
Ponte Vedra Branch Library
Precinct 402
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
Precinct 403
Ponte Vedra Church
Precinct 404
Christ Episcopal Church
Precinct 405
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Precinct 406
St. Francis in the Field
Precinct 407
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Precinct 408
Crosswater Hall at Nocatee
Precinct 409
The Palencia Club
Precinct 501
Creekside Christian Student Ctr
Precinct 502
The Clubhouse at Beacon Lake
Precinct 503
WGV-Good News Church
Precinct 504
San Sebastian Catholic Church
Precinct 505
The Palencia Club
Precinct 506
Fullerwood Training Ctr
Precinct 507
North Shores Community Ctr
Precinct 508
National Guard Armory
Precinct 509
River House
Precinct 510
Elks Lodge
Precinct 511
St. Augustine Beach City Hall
