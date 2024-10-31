We are reminding Historic City News readers that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 3rd, so it is time to turn your clocks back an hour. And, when your clocks “fall back”, it’s also time to change your irrigation system timer to water your lawn only on your designated watering day.

Public water supply accounts for the largest water use in the District about 569.5 million gallons per day—enough to fill approximately 258,289 dump trucks—much of which is allocated to outdoor irrigation. Adjusting landscape watering not only saves water but also strengthens lawns and plants by reducing the risk of mold, fungus, weak roots, weeds and pests.

“With outdoor irrigation accounting for half or more of most Floridians’ water use, now is a great time to dial back and help conserve water,” said St Johns River Water Management District Water Conservation Coordinator Deirdre Irwin. “Lawns and plants need less water in cooler months, and watering less conserves our water resources while keeping landscapes healthy.”

Residents can conserve water by repairing broken or misaligned sprinkler heads to prevent watering sidewalks and other hard surfaces. Overwatering can lead to runoff that carries fertilizers and pollutants into nearby waterways, affecting water quality. Contact your utility provider to see if rebates are available for system upgrades.

The district enforces watering restrictions during Eastern Standard Time (November through mid-March) to manage water resources effectively. These restrictions limit irrigation to one day per week as follows: Saturday for residential addresses ending in odd numbers or with no address Sunday for residential addresses ending in even numbers Tuesday for non-residential properties No irrigation is allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. “Conserving water this winter helps protect Florida’s vital resources”, reported Communications Officer Ashley Evitt for the St Johns River Water Management District. Learn more water-saving tips at WaterLessFlorida.com. See how neighbors across the District are making a difference by visiting the Water Less Heroes series.













