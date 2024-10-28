The Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has invited Historic City News readers, veterans and their families, to participate in the following sample of 2024 Veterans Day events observed annually on November 11th. Veterans Day honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces and there will be many patriotic observances, events and displays in the Daytona Beach area.

During the month of November, U.S. military veterans and their families and active-duty service members can enjoy special offers at select hotels and attractions.

2024 Veterans Events in Daytona Beach

Volusia County Veterans Day Parade: Set for Saturday, November 9, this parade through the heart of downtown DeLand will feature veterans representing all branches of the U.S. armed forces, military vehicles, marching bands, patriotic floats and more.

Veterans Day at Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and Museum: Held on November 11, special activities will take place at the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and Museum that will honor U.S. active duty, auxiliary, veterans and their families of the Coast Guard. In addition, there will be a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Davies Lighthouse Park.

Veterans Day Tribute at Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens: Held annually on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., this tribute in Ormond Beach offers patriotic music, inspirational speakers, and opportunities to send letters and cards to local military veterans.

75th Anniversary of Florida’s Merci Boxcar: The City of Holly Hill will be the host city for the 75th Anniversary of Florida’s Merci Boxcar. The special event will take place on November 11 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill City Hall. The event will include proclamations by special guest and dignitaries from America and France. A wreath laying will be held at the boxcar.

United States Air Force Airmen of Note at Peabody Auditorium: The Airmen of Note will perform a free concert at Peabody Auditorium on November 19 at 7:30 p.m., delivering an eclectic program ranging from big band hits of the 1940’s to brand new compositions. The concert is free with general admission. A ticket is required for entry and free tickets can be picked up at Peabody Auditorium, Daytona Beach City Hall Front Desk and all Daytona Beach Community Centers.

Women’s Army Corp exhibit at Halifax Historical Museum: Through Dec. 31, learn about the Women’s Army Corps history in Daytona Beach in World War II in a new exhibit at the Halifax Historical Museum. Daytona Beach was one of three training sites in the country for the Women’s Army Corps, formerly the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps.

American Freedom Tribute Wall: Between Nov. 1-3 at Veteran’s Plaza adjacent to the Riverfront Esplanade, America’s Freedom Tribute will be showcasing their Vietnam Wall & Cost of Freedom tribute to honor, respect and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Places

Ponce Inlet Veterans Memorial: Located at the Davies Lighthouse Park in Ponce Inlet, this memorial features a walkway made with engraved pavers honoring local veterans, a monument, and a yardarm-style flagpole flying the U.S. flag and the flags of all of the military service branches.

Military Tributes at Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens: This museum was created in 1946 to honor the service of World War II veterans, and its gardens are home to additional tributes to veterans of a range of U.S. wars.

Veterans Memorial Museum Deltona: The site of this museum features monuments bearing the names of soldiers who died serving our country in battle, an Army AH-1 Cobra helicopter on display, tributes to those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks, and more.

DeLand Naval Air Station Museum: Located on the site of a former training base for World War II dive bombers, this museum listed on the National Register of Historic Places treats visitors to displays of historical artifacts, military-themed art and veterans’ memorabilia.

Veterans Memorial at Riverfront Esplanade: Found alongside the Halifax River in Daytona Beach, this memorial and waterfront park pay tribute to the local service members who fought for our freedoms in U.S. wars.

Veterans Museum & Educational Center: This museum located in Daytona Beach features thousands of war artifacts and pays tribute to the commitment, dedication, service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces to defend our freedom and liberty.

Volusia County Charters of Freedom: Located near the Veterans Memorial and Riverfront Esplanade, the founding documents of the United States — the United States Constitution, Bill of Rights and Civil Rights Amendments – can be viewed in this permanently installed monument.













