Sara Heathcote has invited all Historic City News readers to join her Saturday, October 26, 2024, as her team celebrates the grand opening of her third Yoga Den franchise studio at 1580 US-1 in St Augustine with a ribbon cutting, free yoga classes all day, as well as thousands of dollars in giveaways.

Heathcote is a native of Long Island, NY and relocated to Florida 10 years ago when she was promoted to area manager for SiteOne Landscape Supply. She has been practicing yoga for the last two decades and loved it so much that she became a yoga teacher before finding her “home” at a Yoga Den studio in World Golf Village. She later purchased that studio, as well as the location in Bayard in Jacksonville.

“When I found Yoga Den, it was the first time that I felt like Florida, and specifically St Augustine, had become my home,” said Heathcote. “I love the philosophy of Yoga Den, and I knew there was a call out and a need in St Augustine for a studio where ‘all levels’ classes are offered. Most importantly, it’s a place where you can be surrounded by a wonderful community of people that want to grow stronger and live longer.”

Yoga Den, Northeast Florida’s largest, privately-owned yoga brand, reported that the St Augustine studio offers a variety of classes to suit varying yoga practices, including the proprietary Mind-Body, Mind-Body Flow, Sun Power and Sun Power Flow, as well as other Restorative, Yin, Cool Power and Yoga Sculpt classes. The new studio has infrared heat panels for hot yoga and offers a teacher training program as well.

Over the last 22 years, Yoga Den has become known for its proprietary style of yoga that cultivates consistency across studios. With a strong desire to keep students safe, Yoga Den instructors offer permissions to rest and modifications to allow the postures to suit individual needs. Because there are both beginner and seasoned students enjoying classes together, the instructors create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome and accepted.

The grand opening event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at 8:30 a.m., followed by complimentary yoga classes every hour, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The day will close out with Chill Asana Guided Yoga Nidra at 3:00 p.m., and a wine social at 4:00 p.m., giving locals a chance to tour the new space and share what they want to see from their local yoga studio. There will be thousands of dollars in giveaways, including a month of unlimited yoga, meditation workshops, a 10-pack of classes, Yoga Den swag and gift baskets featuring items from local businesses in St Augustine. Yoga Den merchandise will be 10 percent off all day, and there will be discounts for memberships as well. The first 10 people will receive a commemorative Yoga Den St Augustine water bottle.

For more information on Yoga Den St Augustine, including class schedules and descriptions, or for updates about the grand opening event, follow @YogaDenStAugustine on Facebook and Instagram.

Yoga Den, founded in 2002 by Alyson Foreacre in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, offers “all-levels” classes. They have always fostered a no-judgment attitude and encouraged students to listen to their bodies. Yoga Den is the first, nationally accredited Teacher Training school in Jacksonville and has certified thousands of instructors since 2004. There are 12 Yoga Den locations in Northeast Florida.













