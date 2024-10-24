Historic City News verified the following results with the St Johns County supervisor of elections as of 8:09 AM Wednesday morning.

The following totals represent activity through the close of the second day of early voting. The reports are cumulative up through the prior day’s vote-by-mail and early voting activity.

The following information reflects statistics compiled directly from the daily reports for vote-by-mail and early voting activity as filed by the St Johns County supervisor of elections.

11,891 – REPUBLICAN

3,857 – DEMOCRAT

386 – OTHER PARTY

2,392 – NO PARTY

18,526 – TOTAL VOTES

Daily reporting of early voting activity starts the day after early voting begins and ends on the Monday after the end of early voting.













