Historic City News readers who vote in St Johns County, the City of St Augustine and the City of St Augustine Beach, begin early in-person voting today and for the next 13 days including two Saturdays and one Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at any of the nine voting locations during the early voting period. Voters must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Voter information cards are not a valid form of identification. Go to votesjc.gov to learn more about acceptable forms of identification.

The updated list of approved Early Voting Locations:

W E Harris Community Ctr 400 E Harris St, Hastings, FL 32145United States Senator Ponte Vedra Branch Library 101 Library Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Julington Creek Annex 725 Flora Branch Blvd, St Johns, FL 32259 RiverHouse at RiverTown 140 Landing St, St Johns, FL 32259 World Golf Hall of Fame Cafe 1 World Golf Pl, St Augustine, FL 32092 Solomon Calhoun Center 1300 Duval St, St Augustine, FL 32084 Supervisor of Elections Office 4455 Avenue A, #101, St Augustine, FL 32095 St Augustine Beach City Hall 2200 A1A South, St Augustine, FL 32080 Southeast Branch Library 6670 US 1 South, St Augustine, FL 32086

Because voter turnout is expected to be high for the 2024 General Election, the Supervisor of Elections is encouraging voters to study and mark the two-page sample ballots before heading to the polls or request a vote-by-mail ballot and vote from the comfort of home. Sample ballots are available online at votesjc.gov. Sample ballots will be mailed to St. Johns County registered voters who did not request a vote-by-mail ballot.

October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Secure ballot intake stations for completed vote-by-mail ballots are available at all early voting locations between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots will also be accepted at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Monday through Friday, during business hours. All vote-by-mail ballots must be received at the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 5th, to be counted.

Postage for sending vote-by-mail ballots through the mail requires two first-class stamps or two forever stamps. Voters needing to update their address are encouraged to do so before Election Day to ensure that you are directed to the correct voting precinct location. Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to Election Day precincts.

St. Johns County residents can check their registration status, update voter records, view sample ballots, and request a vote-by-mail ballot at votesjc.gov.














