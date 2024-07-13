Roy Alaimo endorsed for St Johns County Commission District 3

After careful consideration of the candidate’s qualifications for the office, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has endorsed Roy Alaimo for St Johns County Commission District 3. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Roy Alaimo to the County Commission on December 21, 2022. Since that time, Historic City News has watched Alaimo’s career in politics, although Editorial Board chairman Michael Gold reports having known and worked with Commissioner Alaimo for more than 15-years.

Alaimo was one of the earliest members of Young Republicans of St Johns County and made himself available to assist conservative candidates with the heavy lifting on their campaigns. Roy has previously worked as the District Representative for then-Congressman Ron DeSantis. From 2017 to 2021, he served on the St. Johns Planning & Zoning Agency Board, including a term as Vice Chair. He also served as the Chairman of the St. Johns County Republican Party.

Alaimo identifies his front-line issues as maintaining limited government, finding infrastructure solutions, slowing and controlling growth, standing with our veterans, supporting our first responders, lowering taxes, and protecting our quality of life.

Alaimo is the Owner of Alaimo Strategies. Roy co-founded Arms & Alaimo Enterprises, a strategic business investment corporation specializing in real estate investments and rental property management. He owns Ancient City Janitorial, a full-service commercial cleaning business.

Alaimo earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Florida and is actively involved in his hometown through several community organizations. He is an active member of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, St. Augustine Rotary, Knights of Columbus, and St. Johns County Sports Club. Roy is also an active member of the local Fraternal Order of Police and a lifetime NRA member.

Roy Alaimo is a devoted family man, small business owner, and lifelong conservative born and raised in St. Johns County. Roy lives in St. Augustine with his wife, Jennifer, a local substitute teacher, and their two children, Gavin and Hailey. They attend Saint John Paul II Catholic Church.

More information is available on the candidate’s website.