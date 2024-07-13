President Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally

Historic City News has learned that former President Donald J Trump is fine after shots were fired at him during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania through a spokesman for his campaign. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that “shots were fired” at Trump during Saturday’s rally. The information was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Associated Press, Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead as was at least one rally attendee. Trump was rushed off stage and the rally ended soon thereafter. Images from the scene appeared to show blood on Trump’s face, though it is unclear whose blood it is.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Steven Cheung, the campaign’s communication director, said. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said the Secret Service implemented protective measures, and called it an active Secret Service investigation. Former presidential candidates Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis and Niki Haley have all posted messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing concern and offering prayers for Trump.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence, it’s sick,” President Joe Biden said from Delaware. “We cannot allow this to happen.” President Biden said in a public statement that he had tried to contact Trump. A Biden campaign official said the Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down its television ads as quickly as possible.

Chris Takach, an attendee at the rally, told Oliver Morrison, a reporter for NPR member station WESA: “We were next to the speaker tower on the fence line, heard the shots, we heard ammunition, riddle around in metal and then the hydraulic line on the speaker tower on the right side come down and then everybody hit the deck and then the cops all converged toward the, the right side of his body, Trump’s that is.”

Congressional leaders publicly posted several condolences:

“Praying for President Trump,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

“Thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. “I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “Political violence has no place in our country.”

“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”