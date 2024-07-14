Historic City News endorses Kim Kendall for State House District 18

From a press release received by Historic City News this week, Kim Kendall, who is running for Northeast Florida’s House District 18 seat, publicized that she is proud to announce the endorsement of the Historic City News Editorial Review Board. Since launching her campaign, Kim has garnered support from a slate of prominent community, grassroots, and industry leaders and was most recently endorsed by the First Coast Manufacturers Association.

In an article published Monday, the Review Board cited Kim’s longtime education advocacy, strong Christian faith, unique military insight, and heart for St. Johns County as reasons for their endorsement.

“After careful consideration of the candidate’s qualifications for the office, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has endorsed Kim J Kendall for State Representative, District 18. For over 20 years, Kim has been advocating for her state and community.”

“Kim cares deeply for this community and has worked tirelessly to improve it. We believe she will continue to work full-time for the residents of St. Johns County and the State of Florida.”

“I want to thank the Editorial Review Board at Historic City News for endorsing me in this race for State House District 18,” said Kim Kendall. “Their support for my campaign and fearless leadership has been an incredible encouragement to me as the primary election approaches and Floridians get ready to hit the ballot box on August 20. I’ve been working tirelessly out in St. Johns County to earn votes and share more with residents about my longtime involvement in our community and state government and the specific issues I’ll address in our legislature. I look forward to advocating for their needs for a brighter future for our state and community in Tallahassee very soon.”

Kim Kendall’s career includes working as an FAA air traffic controller and owning two dry cleaners. She has been married to her husband, Kelly, for 30 years and has two adult children. Kim has been a strong advocate for education and parental rights in Florida for many years, chairing statewide literacy initiatives, working on state-appointed education task forces, and serving as state education chair for the Florida Federation of Republican Women.

Additionally, Kim grew up on Naval bases from Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, to Subic Bay, Philippines, giving her special insight into the issues most important to our veterans and active duty military. With this experience, Kim will be a strong conservative leader in the Florida House and will use her passion to get things done for the people of House District 18.