Tom Rivers endorsed for Republican Committeeman

After careful consideration of each candidate’s qualifications for the office, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has endorsed Tom Rivers for St Johns County Republican Committeeman, a crucial role that plays a significant part in shaping the direction of the state Republican Party.

Rivers successfully graduated from the University of Florida, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

He was elected to the Group 2 seat on the St Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach Commission in November of 2004. He resigned to run for the St Johns County School Board. He won the election and held office from 1980 through 1984. He served as School Board Chairman from 1983-84.

He had a career as a high school teacher working in the classrooms of public schools in Clay and St Johns County from 1969 to 1978. Since 1978, he has been an active Realtor, currently with Florida Homes Realty and Mortgage. Rivers also served on the Property Appraisers Tax Adjustment Board. In 1995, he was appointed to represent St Johns County on the Northeast Florida Regional Planning Council where he served until 2001.

Rivers, who resides at 303 Porpoise Point Drive, on Vilano Beach in St Augustine, has an exceptionally large sized family because, in addition to 5 children and 13 grandchildren, he annually hosts foreign exchange students and has many years of volunteer service as a mentor.

Rivers is a 3rd degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He is the music director and organist at the St Ambrose Catholic Church. We know him to be extremely fair and honest. I can happily report that we had enough “good” to say about Thomas J Rivers II, that we had no problem reaching a unanimous decision to recommend him for Republican State Committeeman representing St Johns County.