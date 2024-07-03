The National Park Service reminds Historic City News readers who are planning to visit the Castillo de San Marcos for the Independence Day fireworks celebration to please remember these important regulations that will be strictly enforced:

Please keep your National Park beautiful by carrying your trash out with you. Littering violations are subject to fines.

There will be no vehicular access to or from the Castillo main parking lot on July 4th from 6:00 p.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m. Vehicles parked in the parking lot during that time will not be able to leave until the city reopens S. Castillo Drive to vehicle traffic at 11:00 p.m.

Parking is also available in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility, adjacent to the St. Augustine & St. Johns County Visitor Information Center at 1 Cordova St., which offers parking for $20.00 per car, per entry or $3.00 with a ParkStAug registered license plate.

Parking in the lot at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument is not free and is enforced by the National Park Service from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., seven days a week, including federal holidays.

Vehicles illegally parked outside of marked parking spaces, in parking spaces signed for motorcycles only, upon sidewalks, on the grass or otherwise in violation of federal, state or city statutes will be cited and/or towed at the owner’s expense. No vehicles over 21 feet.

Using or possessing fireworks is prohibited. Fireworks will be confiscated and persons possessing or using fireworks are subject to a fine or arrest.

Alcohol is prohibited on public property, streets and sidewalks including the grounds of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. Alcohol and public intoxication violations are subject to a fine or arrest.

Possession or use of marijuana inside a National Park Service unit is prohibited on all federal lands including the grounds of the Castillo. Warning to ex-sheriff and Republican primary candidate for State Senate District 7 David Shoar, while Florida provides for regulated possession and use of marijuana, it remains an illegal drug under federal law and enforced within national park units. Possessing, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance is subject to a fine or arrest.

The Fireworks display presented by the City of St Augustine is scheduled to begin over Matanzas Bay at 9:30 p.m. For additional information please visit citystaug.com/Fireworks. Have a great time with friends and family, but please keep it safe and legal!