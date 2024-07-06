Tamara Renuart endorsed for Republican Committeewoman

After careful consideration of each candidate’s qualifications for the office, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has endorsed Tamara Renuart for St Johns County Republican Committeewoman, a crucial role that plays a significant part in shaping the direction of the state Republican Party.

We feel that Tamara is the best qualified candidate running for the position of Republican State Committeewoman. She has a deep commitment to conservative values and a strong record of leadership. Tamara is well-equipped to represent the interests of Republicans in our district and to make a positive impact on the state party.

“The role of the State Committeewoman is pivotal, as they serve as a board member for the Florida Republican Party, overseeing key decisions, electing a Chairperson, approving budgets, and serving as a liaison to local county committees,” according to a spokesman from the Republican Party of Florida in Tallahassee. “In addition, State Committeewomen like Tamara Renuart are responsible for candidate recruitment, advocating for conservative principles, and acting as a spokesperson for the Party in their communities.”

We believe that Tamara Ferrell Renuart, wife of Dr. Ronald J. Renuart of Ponte Vedra Beach, possesses the leadership skills, integrity, and passion for advancing Republican ideals. In our view, she makes an excellent candidate for the position of Republican State Committeewoman for St Johns County. Tamara is dedicated to conservative values, has earned valuable experience in public service, and shown her unwavering commitment to serving her community.

She will undoubtedly serve as an effective advocate for Republicans in our district and be an asset to the Florida Republican Party.