St Johns County candidate qualifying dates and fees

St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes informed Historic City News reporters that the “candidate qualifying period” for those running in the fall elections begins at noon, June 10th, and continues through June 14th at noon. Qualifying papers began being accepted Tuesday, May 28th, according to Section 99.061(8) F.S.

If you have any questions about the upcoming elections or becoming a candidate, call the Elections Office at 904-823-2238 during business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oakes stated that she and her staff are here to help you. The Elections Office website is https://www.votesjc.gov/

Oakes’ office serves as a “qualifying officer” for all County Offices including Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Property Appraiser, Sheriff, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, County Commission, and School Board Members, Special Districts, Municipalities, and Community Development Districts as well as political party Committeemen and Committeewomen.

Qualifying Fees For 2024

Breakdown of Fees Partisan Non-Partisan Filing Fees 3% 3% Election Assessment 1% 1% Party Assessment 2% 0% Totals 6% 4%

Office Salary Partisan (6%) Non-Partisan (4%) County Judge $180,616 N/A $7,224.64 County Commissioner $89,790 $5,387.40 $3,591.60 Sheriff $195,012 $11,700.72 $7,800.48 Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller $159,162 $9,549.72 $6,366.48 Property Appraiser $159,162 $9,549.72 $6,366.48 Supervisor of Elections $159,162 $9,549.72 $6,366.48 Tax Collector $159,162 $9,549.72 $6,366.48 School Board $43,874 N/A $1,754.96

Municipalities Filing Fee Per Charter 1% Election Assessment Petition Fee Law/Charter Total City of St. Augustine Commissioner (Seat 3 Mayor/Commissioner) $25.00 $259.51 $2.50 $287.01 City of St. Augustine Commissioner (Not Including Seat 3) $25.00 $194.63 $2.50 $222.13 City of St. Augustine Beach Commissioner $10.00 $83.48 N/A $93.48

Special Districts Qualifying Fee Anastasia Mosquito Control District $25.00 St. Johns County Airport Authority $25.00 St. Johns Soil & Water Conservation District $25.00 Municipal Services District of Ponte Vedra Beach $25.00 St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach Commission $25.00 All Community Development Districts $25.00