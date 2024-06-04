St Johns County candidate qualifying dates and fees

Posted on By Historic City News

St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes informed Historic City News reporters that the “candidate qualifying period” for those running in the fall elections begins at noon, June 10th, and continues through June 14th at noon. Qualifying papers began being accepted Tuesday, May 28th, according to Section 99.061(8) F.S.

If you have any questions about the upcoming elections or becoming a candidate, call the Elections Office at 904-823-2238 during business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Oakes stated that she and her staff are here to help you.  The Elections Office website is https://www.votesjc.gov/

Oakes’ office serves as a “qualifying officer” for all County Offices including Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Property Appraiser, Sheriff, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, County Commission, and School Board Members, Special Districts, Municipalities, and Community Development Districts as well as political party Committeemen and Committeewomen.

Qualifying Fees For 2024

Breakdown of FeesPartisanNon-Partisan
Filing Fees3%3%
Election Assessment1%1%
Party Assessment2%0%
Totals6%4%
OfficeSalaryPartisan (6%)Non-Partisan (4%)
County Judge$180,616N/A$7,224.64
County Commissioner$89,790$5,387.40$3,591.60
Sheriff$195,012$11,700.72$7,800.48
Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller$159,162$9,549.72$6,366.48
Property Appraiser$159,162$9,549.72$6,366.48
Supervisor of Elections$159,162$9,549.72$6,366.48
Tax Collector$159,162$9,549.72$6,366.48
School Board$43,874N/A$1,754.96
MunicipalitiesFiling Fee Per Charter1% Election AssessmentPetition Fee Law/CharterTotal
City of St. Augustine Commissioner (Seat 3 Mayor/Commissioner)$25.00$259.51$2.50$287.01
City of St. Augustine Commissioner (Not Including Seat 3)$25.00$194.63$2.50$222.13
City of St. Augustine Beach Commissioner$10.00$83.48N/A$93.48
Special DistrictsQualifying Fee
Anastasia Mosquito Control District$25.00
St. Johns County Airport Authority$25.00
St. Johns Soil & Water Conservation District$25.00
Municipal Services District of Ponte Vedra Beach$25.00
St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach Commission$25.00
All Community Development Districts$25.00
Government

Discover more from HISTORIC CITY NEWS

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading