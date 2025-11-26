St. Augustine Police Chief Jennifer Michaux announced to Historic City News today that she will retire from the St. Augustine Police Department on January 13, 2026, winding down a distinguished 30-year career with the department. Upon her appointment to the position in 2021, Chief Michaux made history as the first female Chief of Police for St. Augustine.

This is the second top-tier retirement in as many days. Assistant Chief of Police Anthony Cuthbert announced his retirement earlier this week. Cuthbert was already serving as “Interim Chief” when Michaux was chosen by the City Manager to fill the seat permanently; much to the surprise of many Historic City News readers.

“It’s been a true honor to work with all of you during my time at the department. I had the privilege of growing both professionally and personally, and I will always be grateful for the 30 years I spent working here,” Chief Michaux said upon announcing her retirement. “I do not doubt that the department will continue to reach new heights with such an incredible group of people working together.”

In the four years she served as Chief, Michaux will be remembered for her responsibility to consolidate dispatch services with the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office, providing for quicker response times; reassignment of personnel to create a downtown bike unit and foot patrol for increased police visibility and security; and to hire a “nightlife manager” to assist with improving quality of life for downtown residents and code enforcement issues.

Chief Michaux began her service with the SAPD in 1995, proving herself and working her way up the ranks, serving in roles such as Training Sergeant, Internal Affairs Sergeant, and Patrol Sergeant, as well as Patrol Commander and Administration Commander. Internal to the department, Chief Michaux improved recruiting initiatives by developing a sponsorship program to acquire and retain quality officers.

“Chief Michaux has served our community for 30 years with dedication and commitment to our residents, business owners and visitors, keeping order in the Historic Downtown district, and maintaining a strong department with resolute officers and staff,” City Manager David Birchim to reporters. “We wish Chief Michaux the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Chief Michaux holds a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from Flagler College and is a graduate of the Florida Leadership Academy. She received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy, where she attained the rank of Petty Officer with a rate of Loadmaster.

