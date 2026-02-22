The Value of an Unrelenting Civic Voice

S. Gary Snodgrass

Former Mayor, St. Augustine Beach

I was saddened to learn of the passing of Ed Slavin. He was a tireless community activist who devoted himself to raising awareness of issues he believed were important—locally and nationally—and he pursued those causes with determination and resolve.

Ed and I did not agree on most issues. Yet over time, I came to admire and respect the depth of his commitment. During my service as mayor of St. Augustine Beach, Ed regularly attended commission meetings. He was always prepared. He knew the history, the policies, and the details. And he never hesitated to argue his position forcefully, even when it put those of us on the dais in uncomfortable positions.

That discomfort mattered. Ed pushed elected officials to think more carefully, to explain decisions more clearly, and to confront perspectives we might otherwise have preferred to set aside. Public service is not strengthened by silence or indifference. It is strengthened by informed citizens who engage, question, and hold leaders accountable. Ed embraced that role fully.

He was persistent—some might say relentless—but he was never casual in his advocacy. He did his homework. He showed up. He cared deeply about the outcomes, not just the arguments. In that sense, he exemplified a form of civic engagement that is increasingly rare and increasingly necessary.

Over the years, despite our disagreements, a mutual respect developed between us. We eventually became friends. I made a point of telling Ed that I admired his willingness to stand firmly for what he believed, even when doing so put him at odds with those in authority—or with me.

Communities are shaped not only by consensus, but by challenge. They are strengthened by voices that refuse to fade quietly into the background. Ed Slavin was such a voice. His presence at public meetings, his insistence on engagement, and his unwavering sense of purpose left a mark on our community.

As we reflect on his passing, it is worth remembering that democracy depends not only on those who govern, but on those who show up, speak up, and demand better. Ed did that, unapologetically. His voice will be missed, but his impact will endure.

