In St. Johns County, Historic City News readers need to understand that publicly carrying of firearms remains strictly prohibited in several “sensitive locations” mandated by Florida Statute § 790.06(12). These restrictions apply regardless of whether the weapon is concealed or open.
The next categories constitute the primary prohibited areas in the county:
1. Government and Judicial Facilities
Courthouses & Courtrooms: All courthouses in St. Johns County, including the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine. (Judges have individual discretion for their own courtrooms).
Government Meetings: Any meeting of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, the St. Augustine City Commission, or any other municipal or special district governing body.
Polling Places: Any location being used as a polling place or early voting site during an election.
Law Enforcement Stations: Any police, sheriff, or highway patrol station, including the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office headquarters and various precincts.
Detention Facilities: Any jail, prison, or detention center.
2. Educational Institutions
School Property: Any elementary or secondary school facility (K-12) or administration building. This includes all St. Johns County Public Schools and private academies.
School Events: Any school-sponsored athletic event or activity not related to firearms.
Colleges & Universities: Facilities of higher education, like Flagler College or St. Johns River State College campuses. (Exceptions exist for certain non-lethal devices by students/faculty, but firearms are generally prohibited).
3. Public Transportation & Infrastructure
Airports: The passenger terminal and “sterile areas” (beyond TSA checkpoints) of any airport. Note that firearms may be transported if they are properly encased for shipment as checked baggage.
Career Centers: Any vocational or career center.
4. Establishments Serving Alcohol
Bars and Taverns: Any portion of an establishment primarily devoted to the dispensing of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises. While you may generally carry in the dining area of a restaurant that serves alcohol (like many in downtown St. Augustine), you are strictly prohibited from carrying in the “bar” area of that restaurant.
5. Other Restricted Areas
Places of Nuisance: Any location defined by law as a “place of nuisance” (typically sites linked to ongoing illegal activity).
Federal Property: Federal buildings, like Post Offices or Social Security offices, are governed by federal law (18 U.S.C. § 930), which generally prohibits firearms on the premises.
Private Property: Any private business or residence where the owner has posted “No Firearms” signs or otherwise provided notice that firearms are not welcome.
Legal Note: Violating these restrictions can result in a second-degree misdemeanor or more severe charges depending on the location (e.g., carrying on school property is often treated as a felony). Always look for posted signage at the entrance of public buildings in St. Johns County for specific local notices.
