Arrest made after 2-month-long investigation of child pornography.

Detective’s obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Dennis Christopher Musser, whose address was reported as 81 Crown Colony Road in Saint Augustine.

He was arrested yesterday evening and charged with six-counts of possession of obscene material. Each count is a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 per count. 6-hours later, he was released after posting a $60,000 appearance bond.

Detectives with the sheriff’s “Special Investigations Unit” finally made the arrest after completing a nearly two-month-long investigation, according to information obtained by Historic City News.

A sheriff’s spokesman reported that the investigation began after detectives received a complaint about disturbing images appearing on Musser’s social media accounts. Musser agreed to meet and discuss the allegations with detectives.

During the investigation and following forensic downloads of Musser’s computer, evidence was collected depicting numerous images of child sexual abuse as well as videos that are known to exist on illegal Internet sharing websites.

According to a press release, none of the video or photography was created in St. Johns County. None of the child victims were identified during the investigation.

