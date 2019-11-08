Public Hearing set on proposed changes to US-1 in St Johns County

The Florida Department of Transportation District 2 spokesman Bianca Speights reported to Historic City News that the controversial proposal for changes to the roadway on US-1 (SR-5) from SR-207 to the north city gates will be given a Public Hearing on Monday, November 18 at the St Johns County Health and Human Services Building, Muscovy Conference Room, 200 San Sebastian View in St Augustine.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view displays and discuss the proposed changes with project staff and consultants during an open house from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A formal public comment period will begin at 6:00 p.m. Project documents will be available for review at the public hearing and at www.nflroads.com by November 15, 2019.

Proposed improvements include permanently closing the median openings along North Ponce de Leon Boulevard (US-1) at Daniels Street, Everett Street, Grove Avenue and Rohde Avenue to improve safety and meet current design manual criteria. Additionally, the Florida Department of Transportation is proposing to convert current on-street parking to buffered bicycle lanes along US-1 from SR-207 to the north city gates.

Attendees who complete a speaker’s card will be given the opportunity to make an oral statement that will become part of the public hearing record.

Persons wishing to submit written statements or other exhibits in place of or in addition to oral statements may do so at the hearing or by sending them to Eric Shimer, 2198 Edison Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32204.

All exhibits or statements postmarked on or before November 28, 2019 will become part of the hearing record.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or who require translation services (at no charge) should contact Bianca Speights at least seven days in advance at (904) 831-3368 or bianca.speights@dot.state.fl.us