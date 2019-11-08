Paul Renner has a role in the Trump 2020 effort

PAUL RENNER

Paul Renner tapped for ‘Veterans for Trump’ by A.G. Gancarski, Florida Politics

A future House Speaker is Florida’s most prominent representative in a coalition supporting the President’s reelection. The Donald Trump campaign announced Thursday evening a rollout of a “Veterans for Trump” coalition.

Rep. Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican slated to start as Speaker after the 2022 election cycle, was one of two Floridians whose names were rolled out.

He’s a retired Commander, U.S. Navy, and was deployed in Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf in 1991, and in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2011, according to his official House bio. Renner was first elected in 2016, and he represents a safely Republican seat.

As a media release from the Trump campaign points out, the group is going to emphasize the President’s commitment to veterans.

“Grassroots” efforts will be launched, to drive the “Promises Made, Promises Kept” messaging of the re-election campaign.

“Under the Trump Administration, the brave men and women who have served our country have seen massive reforms within the Department of Veterans Affairs, increased economic opportunity, and new resources to provide a more successful transition from military service,” the campaign claims.

“Veterans finally have a President fighting to ensure that their sacrifices to our country are not forgotten,” said Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for the reelection effort.

“That fight began with finally giving veterans the care they deserve and signing legislation that creates unparalleled opportunity after their service. The VA MISSION Act, Forever G.I. Bill, and a commitment to veteran’s job training have made a generational impact for the men and women who have served. The era of empty promises is over. President Trump is keeping his word to America’s veterans,” Parscale added.

“Veterans are leaders in business, government, church, and our communities; and now we need to lead again to support a President who has repeatedly delivered for us,” said Jeff Landry, Co-Chair of Veterans for Trump. “President Trump continues to keep his promise to fight for veterans.

“We finally have a VA system that is working in the right direction,” Landry added. “We now have increased job opportunities and the lowest unemployment rate ever among veterans. Re-electing President Trump means four more years of progress for veterans and a champion in the White House for our causes.”

Beyond Renner, Bobby Michael is the second Sunshine State member of the coalition. Michael was introduced to Floridians as an “angel dad,” whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant.

This announcement appeared in Florida Politics. Republished by Historic City News with permission, Peter Schorsch, Publisher. Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. All content is owned by Extensive Enterprises Media. All Rights Reserved.