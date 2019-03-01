City street sweeper spills about 50 gallons of hydraulic oil

A hydraulic oil spill, caused when a City of St Augustine street sweeper blew its main hydraulic line near 20 Riberia Street, led to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, according to a Public Notice of Pollution received by Historic City News this afternoon.

The report, filed by Recycling Coordinator Olivia Smith, says that the incident occurred about 11:00 a.m. and resulted in the release of roughly 50 gallons of hydraulic oil which spilled onto the street. According to Smith, “No waterways were affected”. The incident occurred between Saragossa and Orange Streets and the cleanup was ongoing as of 4:00 p.m., according to the initial report.

Pursuant to Section 403.077 F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection received the Public Notice of Pollution because the circumstances of the oil release made it reportable.