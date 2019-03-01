Shaver’s recovery path necessitates her resignation as mayor of St Augustine

St Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver says that she has come to a difficult decision. After talking with her medical team and family members, it is with deep regret that she resigns her elected position effective immediately. The mayor told local Historic City News reporters that this choice is necessary in order to focus on her recovery from Monday night’s stroke.

The mayor’s daughter, Jennifer Mintz, forwarded the official letter of resignation dictated by her mother to St Johns County Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes with a copy to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis simply saying,

“In accordance with Florida Statutes and the Charter of the City of St. Augustine, this is an official notification of my decision to resign from the office of Mayor of the City of St. Augustine effective today due to health issues.”

As part of a message that was distributed by the Public Affairs Department of the City, the mayor went on to say,

“Serving each member of our magic city as Mayor has been an amazing gift. I have been overwhelmed by the community’s support and caring this week and throughout my years as mayor. It appears my health will not allow me to continue to serve the city and the people I love. I will be taking time to recover my health and I wish our leaders well as they do their very best for our city.”

On a personal note, showing that she has not lost her sense of humor, she kidded, “Sometime soon I hope to see you along the waterfront or playing the washboard at Mi Casa Cafe.”

What’s next for the City?

The city commission’s next regular meeting is on March 11, 2019; however, if the remaining four members of the commission do not appoint an interim mayor to serve out Shaver’s elected term within 10-days, Governor DeSantis will make the appointment for them.

Not wanting to lose control of this political opportunity, City Manager John Regan has already called a “special meeting” to address the vacancy on Monday, March 4th at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be in the Alcazar Room at City Hall, located at 75 King Street. The meeting is open to public observation; however, Regan did not announce if the commissioners would entertain public comments.

Shaver was elected Mayor of St. Augustine in 2014 defeating incumbent Joseph L Boles, Jr. in the General Election. She was re-elected in 2016 and again in 2018. She experienced the stroke after a highly contentious commission meeting on Monday, February 25th. After a call to 911, the mayor was transported to Flagler Hospital and then to Baptist Medical Center by air ambulance. She remains hospitalized and continues her recovering, according to her daughter.