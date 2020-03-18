Director Linda Stoughton has provided Historic City News local reporters with updated conditions from the St Johns County Emergency Operations Center on Agricultural Center Drive in St Augustine. At this time (Tuesday 4:00 p.m.) St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center is elevated to Level II partial activation. The Citizens Information Line will be open to assist residents with questions and concerns at 904-824-5550. Hours of Operations will be 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

The pandemic outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that was first detected in China, has now been detected internationally, including in the United States. The most recent official report from the Florida Department of Health, indicates (173) Florida residents and (19) Non-Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Statewide, (6) deaths have been recorded as of March 17, 2020 at 11:58 p.m.

St Johns County is one of the Florida counties with positive Cases of COIVD-19.

A 49-year-old male in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. A 64-year-old female in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. A 63-year-old male New York resident who is currently in St. Johns County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

Florida Department of Health has established a hotline 1-866-779-6121. This hotline is open for the public 24-hours a day.

Recent Community Cancellations and Closures:

Governor Ron DeSantis by Executive Order 20-68:

Has ordered any licensee authorized to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises that derive more than 50% of its gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages shall suspend all sale of alcoholic beverages for thirty days from the date of this order, effective at 5 p.m.

Direct individuals accessing public beaches in the State of Florida to follow the CDC guidance by limiting theirs gatherings to no more than IO persons, distance themselves from other parties by 6 feet.

Restaurants shall immediately limit its occupancy to 50% of its current building occupancy. Restaurants shall follow the CDC guidance by ensuring, at minimum, a 6-foot distance between any groups of patrons and limiting parties to no more than 10 individuals.

St. Johns County Clerk of the Court

Effective immediately, the St. Johns County Clerk’s Office is suspending its passport application services to reduce courthouse traffic amid concerns about the Coronavirus outbreak. To pay fines, file court documents and perform other services online, visit www.stjohnsclerk.com.