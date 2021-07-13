Qualified candidates must apply now for the new St Johns County judgeship

Historic City News readers who live and are registered voters in St Johns County, Volusia County, Flagler County, or Putnam County, are being informed that the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Seventh Judicial Circuit is distributing a “Request for Applications” to fill the new County Court judgeship created by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

St Augustine attorney, Andrew Morgan, is the Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission. His office is located at 1030 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32084 and he may be reached through his administrator by calling (904) 824-9402. All persons interested in applying must download the new application forms from The Florida Bar Web site (www.floridabar.org).

A complete, original version of the application and attachments must be returned to the office of Chairman, Andrew Morgan. A PDF version of the completed application and attachments, including the executed FDLE form; with a color photograph either in .jpg or .gif format. A redacted PDF version of the application excluding all exempt information under Chapter 119, F.S., and other applicable public records law. Applicants to fill the vacancy in the St Johns County Court must have been a member of The Florida Bar for the preceding five years, as well as a registered voter and must be a resident of the district at the time he or she assumes office.



The PDF files should be submitted on a flash drive and should be named so that the applicant’s name and “redacted” or “original” is readily apparent in the name of the attachment. All questions in the application must be answered fully and completely. Applications should include current and accurate contact information for judges, co-counsel, opposing counsel, and references because those individuals will likely be contacted.

The deadline for submission of the application and requested attachments is August 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Incomplete or non-functioning electronic copies of the applications as well as applications received after the deadline may not be considered.

Interviews are tentatively scheduled to be on August 18 and 19, 2021 at the St. Johns County Judicial Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway, Room B (County Commissioners Office Annex), St Augustine, Florida, 32084. The time will be determined and noticed.

Members of the Bench, The Bar, and the public in general, are encouraged to contact members of the Commission concerning applicants for judicial positions. A complete listing for each member is available from The Florida Bar’s Web site (www.floridabar.org) or from Andrew Morgan (Chair) or Vicky Cobb at vcobb@cananlaw.com.

