Roundtable annual Board of Directors Workshop for Homeowners and Condominium Associations

Don’t get caught unaware of the requirements of your job if you are a community association board member. Considering the recent Florida tragedy in Surfside, it is more important than ever to know your fiduciary responsibility as well as the latest regulatory and legislative changes.

These and many other issues will be discussed in the upcoming annual Board of Directors Workshop for Homeowners and Condominium Associations presented by the St. Johns County Civic Roundtable.

All Historic City News subscribers, who are members of St Johns County homeowners and condominium associations, are invited to participate in this year’s Board of Directors Workshop for HOA’s and Condominium Associations.

This yearly workshop is designed to help HOA/Condominium Boards “tune up” on their roles and responsibilities as well as to stay abreast of the changes in law and regulations. The conference call will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 12:00 pm noon to 1:30 pm via Zoom.

This 90-minute homeowner’s association board of directors workshop will be taught by local attorney, Mike McCabe. He is known in St Johns County as the “go-to guy” for community associations, with offices in St. Augustine, Nocatee, Ponte Vedra Beach, and Jacksonville.

For more information about this online event, contact Lisa McGlynn, Vice Chairman and Treasurer of the St. Johns County Civic Roundtable by calling 202.669.1017 or e-mail info@sjcroundtable.org.

Chairman Jim McLane and remaining officers of the current Board of Directors are Maureen Long, secretary, and “at large” member, Robert Olson. Write to the Roundtable at 703 Pinehurst Place in Saint Augustine or visit them online at SJCRoundtable.org.

Michael J. McCabe is a shareholder at McCabe & Ronsman and practices in the areas of construction, real estate, community association law, eminent domain, land use, and government. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Florida State University. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2005 while continuing to work as a Professional Engineer.

