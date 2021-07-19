Two police sergeants graduate from Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute

On Friday, FDLE spokesman Gretl Plessinger reported the graduation of 39 first-line supervisors from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute. These graduates serve in leadership roles in 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the state, including two sergeants from the St Augustine Police Department.

Through the Florida Leadership Academy at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, the graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Sanford, Florida. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.

“We take pride in allowing our supervisors to attend the leadership programs that FDLE offers,” St. Augustine Police Chief Jennifer Michaux told Historic City News this morning. “The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals.”

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature. It is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System. Its purpose is to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. It also examines the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.

Members of Florida Leadership Academy Class 48

Stephen Binz, Edgewater Police Department

Matthew Blunt, Casselberry Police Department

Dustin Bowers, Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Carroll, St. Augustine Police Department

Frederick Carter, Orange County Corrections Department

Whitney Chase, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Ralph “John” Cheek, Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Angel Chirillo, Daytona Beach Police Department

Lena DelGenio, Lake Mary Police Department

Samuel Espinosa Jr., Miami Gardens Police Department

Melissa France, Clermont Police Department

Sara Geiger, Edgewater Police Department

Christopher Glenn, Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Hall, Holmes Beach Police Department

Lizzie Handras, Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Satara Hicks, Orange County Corrections Department

Anthony Holland, Satellite Beach Police Department

Kyle Howie, Ocala Police Department

Thalantha Jones, Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Kohlhorst, Coconut Creek Police Department

Stacey Langworthy, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Marshall, Clermont Police Department

Michal Ochkie, St. Augustine Police Department

Kamille Payne, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

Kenneth Roberts, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Erica Rodriguez, Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Morgan Rogers, Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Schaefer, Miami Gardens Police Department

James Strenth Jr., Casselberry Police Department

Darrell Thomas, Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Tingue, Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Toler, Eustis Police Department

Travis Topolski, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Linda Tropepe, Coconut Creek Police Department

Alfred Van Duyne III, Plant City Police Department

Gerard Ward, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

Celines Rios-Wicks, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Kimbra Wiegert, Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Wanda Woodward, Florida Highway Patrol

