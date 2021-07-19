Two police sergeants graduate from Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute

On Friday, FDLE spokesman Gretl Plessinger reported the graduation of 39 first-line supervisors from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute. These graduates serve in leadership roles in 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the state, including two sergeants from the St Augustine Police Department.
Through the Florida Leadership Academy at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, the graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Sanford, Florida. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.
“We take pride in allowing our supervisors to attend the leadership programs that FDLE offers,” St. Augustine Police Chief Jennifer Michaux told Historic City News this morning. “The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals.”
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature. It is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System. Its purpose is to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. It also examines the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.
Members of Florida Leadership Academy Class 48
- Stephen Binz, Edgewater Police Department
- Matthew Blunt, Casselberry Police Department
- Dustin Bowers, Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- Kevin Carroll, St. Augustine Police Department
- Frederick Carter, Orange County Corrections Department
- Whitney Chase, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Ralph “John” Cheek, Walton County Sheriff’s Office
- Angel Chirillo, Daytona Beach Police Department
- Lena DelGenio, Lake Mary Police Department
- Samuel Espinosa Jr., Miami Gardens Police Department
- Melissa France, Clermont Police Department
- Sara Geiger, Edgewater Police Department
- Christopher Glenn, Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- Brian Hall, Holmes Beach Police Department
- Lizzie Handras, Broward County Sheriff’s Office
- Satara Hicks, Orange County Corrections Department
- Anthony Holland, Satellite Beach Police Department
- Kyle Howie, Ocala Police Department
- Thalantha Jones, Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- Jason Kohlhorst, Coconut Creek Police Department
- Stacey Langworthy, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
- Mark Marshall, Clermont Police Department
- Michal Ochkie, St. Augustine Police Department
- Kamille Payne, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
- Kenneth Roberts, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
- Erica Rodriguez, Lake County Sheriff’s Office
- Morgan Rogers, Collier County Sheriff’s Office
- Joseph Schaefer, Miami Gardens Police Department
- James Strenth Jr., Casselberry Police Department
- Darrell Thomas, Lake County Sheriff’s Office
- Thomas Tingue, Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- Kenneth Toler, Eustis Police Department
- Travis Topolski, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
- Linda Tropepe, Coconut Creek Police Department
- Alfred Van Duyne III, Plant City Police Department
- Gerard Ward, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
- Celines Rios-Wicks, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
- Kimbra Wiegert, Polk County Sheriff’s Office
- Wanda Woodward, Florida Highway Patrol
