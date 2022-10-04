City announces end to water restrictions

The City of St. Augustine has announced to Historic City News the end to water usage restrictions and the return to normal sewer service operations following Hurricane Ian.

On September 30th, the city asked residents to help speed up recovery of the wastewater system by cutting down on the amount of wastewater pouring into the system. Customers were asked to limit the length of showers, delay laundry use or only wash essential items, not to run water while brushing teeth, shaving, or rinsing dishes, and to minimize the number of toilet flushes.

“City water customers are now able to discharge water as usual,” spokesperson Melissa Wissel told reporters.

As efforts continue to return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city advises customers with questions or service issues to contact the Public Works Department at 904.825.1040, option 6.

