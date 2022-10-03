Top brass makes a personal visit to flood-prone Davis Shores after Hurricane Ian

Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Emergency Management head Kevin Guthrie and FEMA Regional Administrator Deanne Criswell visited St Augustine Friday and toured perpetually flood-prone Davis Shores; taking stock of storm damage suffered as Hurricane Ian churned past.

As DeSantis briefed media just blocks from SR-A1A, he went on to suggest that his visit back to Northeast Florida was not simply to review the flooding that revisited the area, but also to “go to bat” for those who suffered losses.

“We knew we’d seen the impacts up here in this community in Northeast Florida before,” DeSantis said, evoking memories of 2016’s Hurricane Matthew. South Davis Shores on Anastasia Island again suffered the storm surge that overcame much of the city that year.

DeSantis said his administration would lobby the Federal Emergency Management Administration about “potentially expanding individual assistance eligibility” to include residents of St Johns County. FEMA Regional Administrator Deanne Criswell, who spent the day traveling with DeSantis and his team, affirmed the state and federal partnership.

DeSantis, who is a St Johns County resident and formerly represented the area in Congress, introduced Kevin Guthrie to Historic City News reporter Lou Anthony and other members of the media who were following the entourage. In addition to heading the Florida Department of Emergency Management, Guthrie is also a St Augustine resident.

“I’m here to help not just the state of Florida, but also my hometown,” Guthrie said, noting his personal connection during his remarks. “Residents of flood-prone areas like Davis Shores should explore FEMA grants to elevate their homes, as one resident already is doing.”

Like this: Like Loading...