Financial assistance available to St Johns County residents affected by Hurricane Ian

St Johns County Director of Public Affairs, Lorena Inclán, announced today that Historic City News subscribers may be eligible for FEMA Disaster Assistance. Both St Johns County residents and businesses may be eligible to receive this federal assistance, but you should begin the application process today.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses. Money is limited to claims for actual losses sustained during Hurricane Ian that were either uninsured or underinsured.

“Residents and businesses should first notify their insurance agents of any damages sustained to their property,” Inclán told local reporters. “You do not have to wait to find out if federal assistance will be available before beginning your clean-up. You will be expected to keep repair receipts and document any damages.”

Most insurers in Florida require the insured to mitigate any loss and to stop further property damages whenever possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, though eligibility may be determined for expenses not covered under your policy, according to Inclán.

Disaster assistance applications can be submitted online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA mobile app. You can call 800.621.3362 between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time to speak to a FEMA representative. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The following information is required when applying for assistance: A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number and the name of the company or agent

The St Johns County Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Development Center can provide additional information and resources on the Small Business Administration loan application process. For updates, visit www.sjcchamber.com

For updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in St Johns County, visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane or call the St Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line at 904.824.5550.

Like this: Like Loading...