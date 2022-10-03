Department of Health in St Johns County reopens for mission-essential services

Florida Department of Health spokesperson Noreen Nickola-Williams reported to Historic City News that the local Department of Health office in St Johns County will re-open for mission-essential services on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The Department’s environmental health team remains engaged in post-storm assessments which began on Friday, September 30th, and may continue throughout the week ahead. During this time, there may be a delay in routine environmental health programs and services.

“Our local Health Department staff has been involved directly with the St Johns County Emergency Operations Center providing support for Special Needs Sheltering operations,” Nickola-Williams told local reporters. “We are continuing to provide limited response and recovery assistance during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.”

If there is an urgent need or public health emergency to report, call 904-506-6081 for assistance. If you are calling outside normal business hours, your call will be connected to the after-hours answering service.

For more information about the programs and services provided by the Florida Department of Health in St Johns County, please call visit https://stjohns.floridahealth.gov/

Like this: Like Loading...