Historic City News was informed by the City of St Augustine Beach that longtime commissioner, Margaret England, has retired from City service. At its final meeting of the year in December, the City Commission presented a plaque to Commissioner England in appreciation for her 14 years of service to the city.

St Augustine Beach Commissioner Beth Sweeny stood with Commissioner England, as Mayor Don Samora and Vice Mayor Dylan Rumrell made the presentation. Commissioner Undine George was also in attendance in the contributed photograph.