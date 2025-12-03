Historic City News is following an unexpected turn of events that occurred at yesterday’s meeting of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners; when commissioner Clay Murphy moved to remove Chairman Krista Joseph and elect himself instead. On a 3/2 split vote, with Joseph and Ann Taylor opposed, the motion passed.

The new County Commission Chairman, Clay Murphy, will preside over this coming year’s meetings until the next election of officers or otherwise determined by board action. The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meets regularly to set policy, approve the annual budget, oversee countywide services and programs, and represent the interests of County residents.

In support of the action were majority commissioners Murphy, joined by Commissioner Sarah Arnold and Commissioner Christian Whitehurst. Losing her bid to hold on to the position was Commissioner Joseph joined only by freshman commissioner Ann Taylor.

Originally, at the special re-organizational meeting of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners held November 18, 2025, Historic City News reported that commissioners voted to elect Krista Joseph, District 4 Commissioner, as Chair for the second consecutive year, and to elect Ann Taylor, District 5 Commissioner, as Vice Chair for a one-year term.

