It’s still a little early, but St Augustine’s mayor, Nancy Sikes-Kline, can’t wait to inform Historic City News that she has selected two honorees to share the stage and commence the official beginning of 2025 Nights of Lights. The annual event was welcomed in 2003 when the mayor themselves made the ceremonial gesture of “flipping the switch” to turn on the Plaza Christmas tree lights.

This year’s event is rife with controversy since many downtown residents and local businessmen are complaining that the extended hours of operation and days of duration for the event now command every merchant to pay for lighting their own storefront, causing a public disturbance, attracting too many out-of-tow visitors, and kindling a quarrel between the City and County over who should control and pay for it.

Speakers on both sides of the issue have appeared at both city and county commission meetings with some of the public comments being a little salty. With money from the Tourist Development tax in play, experience tells us that there will be more to be heard before the subject is settled.

Representatives Rusty Hall, President of the Menorcan Cultural Society, and Lea Craig, one of the founders of The Minorcan Experience, will light the Plaza and the holiday tree from the gazebo. This is traditionally the signal for businesses from City Hall to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument to flip on their own ceremonial white lights — with fingers crossed and hopes of boosting their holiday sales. This year’s Light-Up! Night ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 15, with the lighting ceremony scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitución. The lighting tradition features a single ceremonial light switch that illuminates both the Christmas tree and the canopy of oak trees lining the Plaza.

“This is an early recognition of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Minorcans settling in St. Augustine,” Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline announced. “They helped establish a strong and enduring community and are an integral part of our history and culture. It is my privilege as mayor to select the Light-Up! Night honorees every year, and this year is no exception.” Sikes-Kline, of course, was one of the three commissioners who insulted the honor of so many Minorcan families when she reneged on her prior vote to preserve the authentic 140-year-old memorial to those local soldiers killed in the American Civil War, many of whom were Minorcan.

The Menorcan Cultural Society was founded in the 1980s and continues to preserve and promote their heritage through events and education. More recently established is The Minorcan Experience, a group of descendants and relatives in St. Augustine who commemorate the Minorcan history and heritage with free events in March, celebrating Minorcan Heritage Month.

Presenter Rusty Hall is a proud heritage native of St. Augustine and a graduate of both St. Joseph Academy and Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service. He is an active member of the Cathedral Basilica Parish and is a dedicated civic leader serving as President-elect of the St. Augustine Sunrise Rotary Club, Awards chairman for Rotary International District 6970, and President of the St. Joseph Academy Alumni Association.

Born in St. Augustine and of Minorcan heritage, Presenter Lea Craig is one of the founders of The Minorcan Experience. She has a great appreciation and love of St. Augustine’s history, and she is proud of her work in telling the Minorcan story.

The Menorcan story began in 1768 when more than 1,400 Mediterranean settlers including Menorcan, Greek, Italian, Corsican, and French peoples arrived in British East Florida, settling in modern-day New Smyrna. After years of hardship, fewer than 700 survivors made their way to St. Augustine in 1777 where they were granted land in the northwest section of the city. Since then, Menorcan descendants have been an integral part of St. Augustine and St. Johns County. The English spelling "Minorcan" is used when discussing people from the island of Minorca and their descendants. The Menorcan Cultural Society prefers the Spanish spelling.

For more information about the day’s events, visit www.CityStAug.com/LightUpNight.