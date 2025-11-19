At the special re-organizational meeting earlier today, Commissioner Krista Joseph was elected to a second term as Chair and freshman Commissioner Ann Taylor, was elected as Vice Chair for a one-year term. Joseph, representing District 4, and Taylor, representing District 5, were each endorsed by the Historic City News Editorial Review Board in the last election. The Chair and Vice Chair roles are voted on by the Board of County Commissioners annually at the second meeting in November.

Commissioner Krista Joseph served as Chair during the 2024–2025 term and brings continuity and leadership to the Board’s agenda, having demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental conservation, veterans affairs, and fiscal stewardship. Commissioner Ann Taylor, now elected Vice Chair, brings valuable experience from her decades in the medical industry and her community leadership roles within the County, including advocacy for tourism business, land conservation, and youth leadership.

“It is an honor to be re-elected as Chair of this Board,” Chair Joseph said. “I’m grateful for the confidence of my colleagues and look forward to working closely with Vice Chair Taylor and the entire Board to remain responsive to our residents and maintain the momentum we’ve built.” The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meets regularly to set policy, approve the annual budget, oversee countywide services and programs, and represent the interests of County residents. “I am deeply honored to serve as Vice Chair and ready to build on the leadership of Chair Joseph,” Vice Chair Taylor said. “Together, we’ll focus on ensuring St. Johns County remains a place where families thrive, growth is managed responsibly, and our environment is protected for future generations.”

