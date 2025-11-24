Sadly, last week, Historic City News learned of the retirement of Assistant Chief of Police for the City of St Augustine, Anthony W. Cuthbert. He joined the department in 1997 after relocating from Farmington, New Mexico, where he started his law enforcement career in May of 1993. Anthony served as interim Chief of Police until June of 2021, after the reassignment of former Chief Barry Fox.

He has served St Augustine and St Johns County in many capacities and formerly held a seat on the Board of Directors for the St. Francis House and Home Again St. Johns, as well as a Trustee for the St. Augustine Police Officers Pension Board. Assistant Chief Cuthbert has been married 32 years and has two sons, two daughters, and five grandchildren with another on the way.

“The St. Augustine Police Department would like to thank Assistant Chief Cuthbert for his 28-years of service and dedication to the agency and the City of St. Augustine,” the department said in an announcement on Facebook. “We’re going to miss you, but we’re excited for you to enjoy your retirement.”

His professional education includes graduation in 1992 from the University of Central Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. He holds a Graduate Certificate from the University of Virginia. He was selected to attend the 275th Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He has completed the Executive Leadership training from St. Johns River Community College (Class 1), the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute ELS Class 5, and Florida Executive Leadership Seminar.

At the St Augustine Police Department, in addition to his stint as Interim Chief and current assignment as Assistant Chief, Cuthbert has also held the positions of Corporal, Special Events Coordinator, Patrol Sergeant, Sergeant of Internal Affairs and Professional Standards, as well as Operations and Administration Commander.

Cuthbert was honored as Officer of the Year in 2015. He received the Chief’s Service Award in 2010 and holds memberships in the Florida Internal Affairs Investigators Association, IACP, FPCA, and FBI National Academy Associates. He currently is the Treasurer for St. Augustine Police Benevolent Organization and was recently (2022) elected to sit on the Board of Directors for St. Johns County Continuum of Care as well as the Board of Directors for Open Arms Recovery, Recover & Discover (2024).

Cuthbert has held roles ranging from Honor Guard, FDLE Certified Firearms Instructor, Traffic Homicide Investigator and Reconstructionist, Glock Armorer, Special Response Team Commander (SRT), Field Training Officer (FTO), and Bike Patrol Officer, amongst a number of others.

