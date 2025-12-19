The City of St Augustine Beach announced to Historic City News this week, the appointment of Beth Sweeny as its new mayor. Sweeny aims to strengthen regional partnerships, manage costs, and to enhance pedestrian and bike-friendly initiatives. Outgoing mayor, Dylan Rumrell, who has served on the City Commission in St Augustine Beach since 2019, and as mayor for two years, was widely recognized for strengthening partnerships between the City of St Augustine Beach, St Johns County, and neighboring City of St Augustine.

Sweeny’s one-year term runs through the end of 2026, alongside Vice Mayor Virginia Morgan. Her additional priorities include enhancing pedestrian infrastructure and implementing e-bike regulations to improve safety. Residents are encouraged to stay engaged by attending City Commission meetings, sharing feedback on upcoming initiatives, and participating in community forums.

“We want the right balance of safety between e-bike riders and pedestrians,” Sweeny said, referencing a recent e-bike accident as a catalyst for action. Vice Mayor Virginia Morgan added, “Our community thrives when we work together. I look forward to partnering with Mayor Sweeny to ensure St Augustine Beach remains safe, vibrant, and welcoming for us all.”

Mayor Sweeny expressed appreciation for Rumrell’s leadership, stating, “He truly embodies St Augustine Beach. Continuing his legacy is a challenge I welcome.” Rumrell’s tenure also marked the first formal proclamation honoring Black History Month at the City. Sweeny’s administration will prioritize maintaining strong intergovernmental relationships, improving infrastructure, and managing costs for residents. She also noted potential challenges posed by proposed state property tax changes, emphasizing the need for homeowner relief without compromising municipal funding.

Unlike the City of St Augustine that has an elected mayor, the selection of mayor and vice mayor in the City of St Augustine Beach falls to the elected commissioners themselves. Dylan Rumrell, the previous Mayor, nominated Beth Sweeny in late 2025 to become the new Mayor. As a five-member board, the commissioners are elected officials serving the legislative and policy-making needs for the beach community.

The roles and scope of mayor and vice mayor responsibilities change periodically among the commissioners. Earlier this year, outgoing Mayor Rumrell joined local leaders at a press conference organized by state legislator Kim Kendall to celebrate the withdrawal of a proposed land swap near Ponte Vedra Beach.

The new board of commissioners for the City of St Augustine Beach features Mayor Beth Sweeny, Vice Mayor Virginia Morgan, and commissioners Undine George, Don Samora, and Dylan Rumrell. When it comes to voting on business brought before the commission, each of the five commissioners have an equal vote for or against the issue.

For more information, visit www.staugbch.com or contact the City Clerk’s office.

