On Thursday, December 4, 2025, the St Johns County Sheriffs Office confirmed to Historic City News that the “heavy law enforcement presence” on I-95 near Mile Marker 323 was the result of an attempted traffic stop gone bad that spiraled into a full-on manhunt spreading east across International Golf Parkway to US-1 near Abbotts Way.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver of a maroon-colored 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, bearing Georgia license plates, traveling northbound on I-95 near the rest area at the 330 mile-marker. When the driver would not comply, a deputy conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

“Multiple air and K9 assets are on scene,” the sheriffs public affairs officer said. “The air units are actively tracking the suspect and are directing teams on the ground.”

The driver, later identified on the traffic citation as 33-year-old Tomal Rico Bowe of Ft Lauderdale, was reported to be “possibly violent” according to the initial police report updated at 6:05pm Thursday. The citation was issued at 10:11pm by Deputy Brian Armenta, Jr who has worked for the department for the past nine years.

Bowe, the only occupant of the vehicle, did not stick around for law enforcement to write him a ticket. He fled the scene on foot, stealing a nearby white Ford van. While driving the van, Bowe led deputies on a high-speed chase along International Golf Parkway. He next took to foot once again, escaping through a heavily wooded and marsh area.

At 9:00 pm, the call came in that “the suspect has been located and is in custody”. Bowe has been charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Grand Theft Auto, Resisting Arrest without Violence, Possession of Marijuana, and multiple out of county warrants.

