The St Johns County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect following a double shooting that left two women seriously injured inside a Lena Street residence in St Johns County on Thursday evening, according to a report received by Historic City News.

Deputies responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 4, where they discovered two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were treated by emergency medical technicians at the scene and then airlifted to the trauma room at a local hospital for further treatment.

The suspect’s girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound in her shoulder. The second victim reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to her lower extremities. Authorities reported that the victims are expected to survive.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit arrested Michael Terrell Hankerson, 37, who now faces two counts of attempted murder.

According to investigators, Hankerson allegedly joined his girlfriend and her roommate in the home’s living room and the three were watching a movie. Hankerson stood up, apparently unprovoked, produced a handgun and shot both victims — inflicting multiple gunshot wounds on the girls.

Hankerson fled on foot but was apprehended eight blocks away. Following an extensive search involving the sheriff’s Air Unit and ground deputies, a firearm believed to have been used in the crime was recovered by Firearms Detection K9 Scout and Deputy Wright.

Hankerson has a history of prior arrests in St Johns County, including charges for failure to appear and obstructing justice. Records indicate multiple arrests dating back to 2007.

Authorities confirmed the incident was isolated to the residence. The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Related