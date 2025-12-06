During the regular meeting held December 2, 2025, Historic City News reporters listened as the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to amend two existing County ordinances affecting County parks and County-managed beaches.

: Littering of cigarette butts and vaping paraphernalia prohibited

The action modifies two longstanding County regulations, the St Johns County Parks Ordinance 2005-114, and the St Johns County Beach Code Ordinance 2007-19. The amendments also expand the definition of “litter” in both ordinances to include cigarette butts and vaping paraphernalia, making improper disposal of these items a violation under County code.

This action by the Board of County Commissioners supports Community Well-Being and the St Johns County Strategic Plan’s key pillars of Enhanced Conservation. While it does prohibit smoking, vaping, and the littering of cigarette butts and vaping paraphernalia, it does not apply to unfiltered cigars which may not be banned by local governments.

Summary of Key Provisions

Smoking and vaping prohibited on all St Johns County park property and on County beaches within 600 feet of the shoreline.

Cigarette butts and vaping waste are classified as litter, making improper disposal a violation of County code.

Cigar smoking permitted, consistent with State of Florida restrictions.

Violations of the amended provisions are subject to enforcement under the County’s existing public-conduct and littering regulations, which include a fine of $53.

Following limited authority granted to local governments by the Florida Legislature in 2022, the amended ordinances will restrict smoking and vaping on all County park property and within 600 feet of the Atlantic Ocean shoreline on County beaches.

Related